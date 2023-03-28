Stacy Keibler to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

WWE - WWE

Stacy Keibler has been announced as the latest inductee in WWE's Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Keibler joins the already announced Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta and Andy Kaufman as this year's inductees, with the ceremony taking place after SmackDown on Friday, March 31, as part of WrestleMania 39 weekend.

Speaking to People about her induction, Keibler said: "I never thought I would be in the Hall of Fame, to be honest. I was completely shocked when I got the call. I had tears in my eyes."

Keibler said she found out when she received an unexpected call from a WWE representative two weeks ago: "When she told me, I screamed, and tears were in my eyes, and I was completely overwhelmed with just gratefulness."

Keibler got her start in professional wrestling in 1999 when she won a contest to be the newest member of WCW's dance troupe The Nitro Girls. She then became a manager using the name Miss Hancock and worked with Ric Flair's son David.

When WCW was purchased by WWE in 2001, Keibler joined the company eventually becoming part of the Alliance. She would go on to work with names including The Dudley Boyz, Test and Hurricane Helms.

Kiebler left WWE in July 2006 to pursue other endeavours after she competed on Dancing with the Stars. In 2019 she returned to WWE to induct Torrie Wilson into the Hall Of Fame.

Kiebler married Jared Pobre in 2014 and the couple have three children together. Speaking about her induction, Kiebler added: "My husband's coming, my husband's family's coming, my family, my kids.

"We have friends coming from L.A., from Austin. So it's really exciting because a lot of these people didn't get to see me in action. I get tears in my eyes every time. How am I going to keep it together? I got to keep it together."

