stackt Market Announces the Ultimate Outdoor Winter Experiences to Bring Back Your Holiday

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - stackt , a recent winner of Fast Company's Innovation by Design award, is proud to bring back Holiday Hills: a six-week holiday festival at stackt featuring weekend vendor markets and 26 resident stores for holiday shopping, live music performances , NFT art exhibitions, holiday-themed workshops, drag + comedy shows, and unique dining experiences - all wrapped up in a bright + festive holiday environment. Leveling up its holiday offerings, stackt is levelling up their classic Holiday Hills festival with some of Toronto's most unique winter experiences. The infamous Crokicurl, a hybrid game of crokinole and curling played on a massive outdoor rink. Or stay cozy on stackt's first rooftop patio and speakeasy bar located on the roof of an impressive gold shipping container.

Perfect for families, friend gatherings and corporate events, Crokicurl is making a triumphant return to stackt market starting December 1st. Combining crokinole and curling, Crokicurl is a made-in-Canada winter activity that's perfect for those looking for some unadulterated fun in the great outdoors. Groups of 2-20 guests can book 45-minute time slots on the massive 40 x 40 ft. Crokicurl rink, racking up points by sliding their curling rocks across the ice rink and knocking their opponents' out of the way. Along with game time, a ticket to Crokicurl comes along with a heated patio reservation at the Belgian Moon Brewery, where guests can enjoy fresh beers brewed on-site at stackt, a cozy drink from the Bailey's cocktail box, and a delicious meal from Joybird.

Added to the roster of stackt's show-stopping winter programming is the introduction of its first-ever rooftop dining experience, GoldInn presented by St-Rémy. Taking its food and beverage offering to new heights, stackt's GoldInn will come to life inside of an eye-catching, double decker, gold shipping container overlooking Toronto's cityscape. It will host a combination of private and traditional food and beverage offerings, with a curated dining experience on the bottom floor designed by Ration Food Lab, and a glamorous speakeasy cocktail bar on the upper floor showcases mouthwatering cocktails by St Remy. An elevated experience on all fronts, take in CN tower views while eating Wagyu by the fire. stackt will be home to GoldInn from December 9th until the end of February.

"We're really kicking it up a notch this year", says Jessica Lynch, Vice President of Strategy and Development at stackt. "This is a special year for Toronto as we celebrate the holidays with family and friends. We aim to offer unique experiences that provoke curiosity by heightening the senses", she says. "GoldInn is an opportunity to bring Torontontonians together for an elevated fine-dining experience different from any other in the city. We're so proud to work with stackt to bring it to life", says Mandy Zetariuk, National Trade Marketing Director at St-Rémy.

Running from November 23 - December 31, Holiday Hills will span across the full city block of stackt market, open from Tuesday - Sunday for the duration of the festival. Holiday Hills' partners include The Bay, Baileys, St-Rémy, Ration Food Lab, Joybird, Collective Society 360, Cry Baby Gallery + more.

ABOUT stackt

stackt has taken unused land and transformed it into an experience of curated discovery. Designed entirely out of shipping containers, at stackt you'll engage in over 100,000 square feet of ever-evolving experiences. The stackt ecosystem features a mix of local and international retailers, a brewery, unique service providers, start-up incubators, innovative culinary adventures, and is anchored by a strong mandate to support local art, music, social enterprise, and cultural communities. stackt will feed your curiosity and expand your thinking. https://stacktmarket.com/

