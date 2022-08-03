Stack Capital Holding Omio Announces Key Partnership With Uber

Stack Capital Group Inc.

Accelerates the global move towards mobile-first travel

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stack Capital Group Inc., (TSX:STCK and STCK.WT) is pleased to announce that Omio, an existing portfolio holding and the world’s leading ground transportation travel platform, has partnered with Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) to provide its users with the opportunity to seamlessly book train and coach travel within the Uber app.



The partnership will initially launch in the United Kingdom and will enable Uber users to gain access into Omio’s unique inventory and proprietary technology to provide a seamless, digital, and mobile-first approach to travel including more than 1,000 transportation providers in 37 countries worldwide, hosted entirely within the Uber platform. This partnership follows Omio’s most recent funding round, in which Stack Capital participated in a US$ 80 million financing to strengthen its position as the leading ground transportation platform.

“Without question, this Uber partnership validates the strength and overall quality of Omio’s multi-modal travel platform,” said Jeff Parks, CEO of Stack Capital. “We’re extremely excited to have Omio partner with yet another world-class business and look forward to having the joint venture flourish in the coming years.”

To access a copy of TechCrunch’s article on the Omio/Uber partnership please click here .

About Stack Capital

Stack Capital is an investment holding company and its business objective is to invest in equity, debt and/or other securities of growth-to-late-stage private businesses. Through Stack Capital, shareholders have the opportunity to gain exposure to the diversified private investment portfolio; participate in the private market; and have liquidity due to the listing of the Common Shares and Warrants on the TSX. At the same time, the public structure also allows the Company to focus its efforts on maximizing long-term performance through a portfolio of high growth businesses, which are not widely available to most Canadian investors. SC Partners Ltd. (the "Manager") has taken the initiative in creating the Company and acts as the Company's administrator and is responsible to source and advise with respect to all investments for the Company.

About Omio, Inc.

Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Omio is a leading multi-modal travel platform that allows consumers in Europe, the United States, and Canada to easily book trains, buses, ferries, and flights – saving them both time and money. The company has successfully built a platform focused on the underserved and highly fragmented ground and water transportation markets. Currently issuing travel tickets across 37 countries, in 21 different languages, and 26 different currencies, for 1000+ travel transportation providers, Omio’s innovative platform brings together a significant number of travel operators and seamlessly integrates their respective inventories.

For more information, please visit our website at www.stackcapitalgroup.com or contact:

Brian Viveiros

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

647.280.3307

brian@stackcapitalgroup.com



