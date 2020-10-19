



Staci Hubert Named 2020 CPESN® Luminary-of-the-Year

Cary, N.C., Oct. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPESN USA, a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks created to advance community-based pharmacy practice, announced the winner of the 2020 CPESN® Luminary-of-the-Year Award, sponsored by Upsher-Smith. Staci Hubert, Pharm.D., pharmacist and owner of Ashland Pharmacy in Ashland, Nebraska, and lead luminary for CPESN® Nebraska or Nebraska Enhanced Services Pharmacies as it is known locally, is the winner of the annual award sponsored by Upsher-Smith.



Hubert was selected from dozens of nominations for CPESN® luminaries across America. CPESN® USA boasts 277 of the best pharmacy owners from across the country leading its local networks. Nominations were reviewed and voted on by a team of national CPESN® luminaries. The finalists were selected based on efforts and results in developing or leading a local CPESN® Network. The three finalists were:

Kevin Day, Pharm.D., pharmacist and co-owner of Day’s Miami Heights Pharmacy, in Cincinnati, Ohio and luminary with CPESN ® Ohio; and

Scot Schmidt, Pharm.D., pharmacist and owner of North Star Pharmacy and Infusion and lead luminary with CPESN® Wyoming.

“Congratulations to Staci for being selected as this year’s winner,” said Joe Moose, Pharm.D., director of strategy and luminary development for CPESN® USA. “Her enthusiasm for pharmacy practice in America is so contagious! It isn’t surprising to me to see her network grow and contract directly with so many different regional payers.”



"At Upsher-Smith, we value the important role that a local, community-based pharmacist plays in the health of patients—which is why we are proud to have sponsored the CPESN Luminary of the Year Award since its inception five years ago,” said Mike McBride, Vice President, Partner Relations at Upsher-Smith Laboratories. “As a CPESN Luminary, Staci Hubert now joins an exclusive and celebrated group who stand apart in their hard work and dedication to the CPESN mission and with their personal investment in lighting the way for CPESN pharmacy networks.”



CPESN® Networks continue to expand across the country with 50 local networks in 45 states plus the District of Columbia. These pharmacy providers have emerged and joined the movement to provide patients, physicians, and payers with enhanced medication-use and patient-care services that have been proven to improve patient health and lower healthcare costs.



About CPESN® USA

CPESN® USA a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks structured to advance community-based pharmacy practice. They empower community-based pharmacies that are deeply rooted within their community by fostering their ability to provide high quality, patient-centered enhanced services. CPESN® pharmacies integrate with other healthcare providers on the patient’s care team to coordinate medical treatment. The results are better medication adherence, higher patient satisfaction, and lower healthcare costs. You can find CPESN® Networks of pharmacy providers in 45 states across America. To learn more, please visit www.CPESN.com.

