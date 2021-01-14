Stacey Solomon hits back after troll's jibe about her kids having three different dads
Stacey Solomon clapped straight back after a troll made a nasty comment about her having three children with three different dads.
The Loose Women star has three sons – Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight, from previous relationships and one-year-old Rex with her fiancé Joe Swash.
Her two oldest boys are currently staying with their dads and Solomon wrote a sweet message on Instagram saying she was “really missing the big pickles”.
"They wanted to stay longer at their dads and because they are doing school from home they can,” she said, adding: “But oh my gosh I miss them. It's lovely for a couple of days, less mess, less noise, but then the house just feels so empty and Rex looks for them everywhere."
However, one troll responded with a scathing message that the TV star then shared with her followers.
It said: "It must be very sad having three different dads for your boys. Always apart. Oh well, I suppose you are happy about it."
Solomon replied in a video on her Instagram Stories: “Woah there Wilma, it's far too early for that kind of judgement and of course I am happy about it!
"They are the best thing that ever happened to me, no matter how they happened to me."
And she wrote: “Never let anyone make you feel like you're not good enough just because things happened to work out differently from the 'norm'.
"Keep doing you the best way you know how. Unconditional love from anywhere in different shapes and sizes is all they'll ever need."
It isn’t the first time Solomon has used her social media platforms to defend “alternative family set-ups”.
The star has previously said she has received mean-spirited comments and advised people who experienced similar to “ignore it”.
“It doesn’t define you or your family,” she said on Instagram.
She continued: “I used to really beat myself up about not being able to offer them a ‘normal’, ‘perfect’ family all under one roof. Until I realised how normal, and perfect our family is for us.
“Seeing the way they are together reminds me that it’s all ok.
“Families come in all shapes and sizes and what’s important is that the love is there no matter where it comes from. We are not a ‘broken family’ in any way shape or form we are an extended family. And everyone loves an extension.”
