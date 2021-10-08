Stacey Solomon shares images of her sons meeting their newborn sister

Stacey Solomon has shared photographs of her three sons meeting their newborn sister.

The Loose Women and X Factor star, 32, revealed earlier this week she had given birth to a daughter.

She revealed that the newbown, who she shares with fiance Joe Swash, was born at their house in Essex.

Her sons Rex, Leighton and Zach were pictured as they met their sister.

Alongside the photos, Solomon wrote on Instagram: “When our boys met our girl little one your big brothers love you so so much.

“You’re everything they’ve dreamed of and so much more.

“No matter what, they will be by your side forever and ever.

“To the moon and back little one. Welcome to your crazy family.”

Solomon also thanked her followers for “all of your beautiful messages”, adding the kindness “has been so lovely and overwhelming”.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash (Ian West/PA)

Solomon has been dating Swash, who is best known for playing Mickey Miller in EastEnders, since 2015.

The pair got engaged last Christmas but delayed their wedding after she announced her pregnancy in June.