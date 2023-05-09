Stacey Snider Steps Down As CEO Of Sister, Moves Into Creative Advisor Role At Company

Following a four year focus of launching and overseeing the growth of company, Sister co-founder Stacey Snider is stepping down as CEO of the company and stepping into a creative advisor role for the company as well as an independent producer. Having served four years in the role and led the company through its launch and initial growth phase, Snider will remain a shareholder and creative leader in the business and will shift to a creative and advisory role for the Group.

Sources say it was unexpected and are surprised by timing given everything Snider did during pandemic. Insiders add that the Sister-LA office and several creatives around town were somewhat shocked and taken aback by decision.

The timing is also interesting given the number of high-profile exec openings occurring around town and given her qualifications, may be someone who gets a look for some of these openings at major studios.

Since founding Sister with partners Elisabeth Murdoch and Jane Featherstone, Snider led the investment, acquisition, and integration of several content companies in Sister’s portfolio, including Campside Media (podcast), Zando (publishing), and AWA, all while building a Los Angeles office and overseeing the development of the U.S. slate of marquee TV and film projects.

As a result of Snider’s transition, Sister Co-Founder Elisabeth Murdoch will appoint a Group

CEO as the company enters its next strategic phase of growth. Snider will move to concentrate

on creative-focused pursuits, including producing several Sister-related projects, such as

Paramount Pictures’ We Should Be Dancing, Netflix Good Grief, Sony’s My Ex-Friend’s Wedding and The Woman In Cabin 10.

Since co-founding the company in October of 2019, the three partners have spearheaded Sister’s expansion from that of a U.K.-based independent production company into a global media group. Snider established the nascent Los Angeles team, securing industry-leading talent on both the business and creative side. Recognizing that the marketplace was changing at a rapid pace, she led Sister to expand their mandate to include investments and partnerships with a wide range of media businesses, including and among others award-winning publisher Zando, award-winning podcast studio Campside, and award-winning documentary production company Dorothy Street Pictures into the Sister fold, shaping the group’s mission and strategy for supporting visionary creators across genres and mediums.

