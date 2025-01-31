Stacey and Poulin score in the shootout to lift the Victoire to a 4-3 win over the Sceptres

MONTREAL (AP) — Laura Stacey and Marie-Philip Poulin scored in the shootout to lift the Montreal Victoire to a 4-3 win over the Toronto Sceptres on Thursday night.

Montreal earned a fourth straight victory.

Julia Gosling scored in the shootout for Toronto.

Stacey, Mariah Keopple and Maureen Murphy scored in regulation for Montreal (7-3-1-2).

Jesse Compher, Hannah Miller, and Daryl Watts had the goals for Toronto (4-0-3-7).

The Sceptres opened the scoring halfway through the first when Compher scored from a tight angle on a power play. Montreal responded with three minutes left in the period when Keopple jumped on a rebound with an open net.

Montreal took the lead after seven minutes in the second on Murphy’s one-timer. Toronto replied six minutes later on Miller’s power-play goal.

Stacey put the Victoire ahead at 10:13 of the third but Watts tied it at 16:27.

Takeaways

Victoire: The struggles on special teams continued, allowing two power-play goals while having penalties end power-play chances. Despite being the top team in the league, Montreal is in the bottom half for both power plays and penalty-kill efficiency.

Sceptres: Toronto’s cycling and forecheck were completely overwhelming for large portions of the game. However, it struggled to convert its play into consistent, even-strength scoring opportunities.

Key moment

Montreal goaltender Elaine Chuli made several big stops in the third period before sealing the win in the shootout. She finished with 37 saves.

Key stat

During its run of five wins in six games, Montreal has received point production from 17 different players.

Up next

Toronto hosts the Minnesota Frost on Saturday. Montreal visits New York Sirens on Sunday.

__

AP Women’s Hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

The Associated Press