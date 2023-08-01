Stacey Dooley on why she won’t show daughter’s face on social media

Stacey Dooley and her daughter Minnie (Instagram)

Stacey Dooley has discussed her choice not to show her daughter Minnie’s face on social media - saying it is “tricky territory.”

Dooley, 36, and her partner Kevin Clifton, 40, welcomed their first child, Minnie, in January this year.

The couple has so far shared a number of pictures of their seven-month-old baby on Instagram – but are yet to show her face.

Speaking on The One Show, the journalist and broadcaster said while she wants to “show [Minnie] off to the world”, she is wary because she is too young to give consent.

The star was discussing her series Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over on the show. In the series, she visits the Saccone Joly family – who are famous YouTube vloggers who share their entire family life with millions of fans.

Asked by One Show host Alex Jones where she stands with children and social media, Stacey replied: “I’m probably like every parent in the UK, do you know what I mean? We’re trying to figure it out.

“Kev and I… so, I’ve got a little girl, Minnie, and she is 10/10, magic, golden.

“Of course, instinctively, I want to show her off to the world.

“But it’s such tricky territory. It’s hard to navigate because she can’t really give true consent yet.

“I film with loads of kids and I’ve got pals who are public-facing who put their kids out there and that’s totally, totally their choice.

“But, for the time being, I think we’re just going to wait until she’s a bit older.”

Dooley and Clifton met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

Dooley recently opened up about whether or not she would marry three-times divorced Clifton.

“Marriage has never been massively important to me,” she said.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

“Also, it’s well documented that Kev’s done it a couple of times before.

“So, you do have to bear that in mind, coming down the aisle like, ‘Hello everyone, I know what you’re all thinking.’

“It’s just never been something I’ve dreamt about.”