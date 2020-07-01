Stacey Dooley calls for NHS staff and other key workers to replace 'Strictly' celebrities
Stacey Dooley thinks Strictly Come Dancing should star NHS staff and other key workers this year instead of its usual celebrity line-up.
The journalist won the competition in 2018 alongside professional dancer Kevin Clifton, whom she is now in a relationship with.
She addressed the programme's future while appearing on Heart Breakfast on Wednesday, stating: "I’ve been thinking actually, what are they are going to do?"
"I was sat with Kevin the other day…If it was me – and I’m not privy to any information, I don’t know anything – but I would have given it to the people this year.
"I would have made it the people’s Strictly. The frontline, the NHS workers, the post office girls. I would have given it to them."
Radio host Amanda Holden expressed agreement with the idea before Dooley added: "I know, I’m not important enough to float the idea!"
No official line-up or start date for the show has yet been given.
Last week, the show was confirmed to be making a comeback this year, however, it will have a shorter series run.
A spokesperson said: "The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.
"To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.
"The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."