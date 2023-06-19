Stacey Dooley shares tribute to Kevin Clifton on first Father’s Day

Dave J Hogan - Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing star Stacey Dooley has shared a sweet first Father's Day tribute to her partner Kevin Clifton.

Taking to her Instagram account, the TV presenter shared two posts dedicated to Kevin, including a polaroid image of the former Strictly pro holding their baby daughter Minnie.

"What can I say??? The best. Just the best. Minnie got SO LUCKY," she wrote. "Happy Father's Day. We love uuuuuu beyondddddd!"

Stacey also posted an image of a heart-shaped cake she'd got for the occasion, which read: "Happy Father's Day Daddy! Love your BFF Minnie."

Stacey and Kevin first met after being paired up on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing, which they went on to win together.

Kevin recently touched on the possibility of returning to the dancing series, telling Metro that he would be open to making a return to the dance floor for a tribute to late judge Len Goodman should the opportunity occur.

He is next set to appear on BBC's ancestry show Who Do You Think You Are? to learn more about his family history.

Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy about his time on the show, Kevin revealed that he had been surprised to learn that he has family history outside his hometown of Grimsby..

"I feel like the only thing anyone knows about me is, 1) ballroom dancing, and 2) 'He’s from Grimsby'," he joked.

"That's all I knew of myself really. So, for the episode to go where it ended up going was mind blowing. I couldn't believe it."

Kevin Clifton’s episode of Who Do You Think You Are? is available to watch on Thursday June 22 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

