Stacey Dooley left heartbroken as TV show friend dies, aged 29

Stacey Dooley has shared the heartbreaking news that a guest on one of her TV shows, Jemma, has passed away at just 29 years old.

In the third episode of series 3 of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, titled 'Mum Fighting the Clock', Stacey meet mum-of-three Jemma and her family to explore how they are dealing with her diagnosis of terminal stage 4 cancer.

Now, the TV presenter has revealed that Jemma has sadly passed away, and posted a heartfelt tribute to her on Instagram.

On her Stories, Stacey wrote: "Just heartbreaking. Jemma was a joy to work alongside and we continued our relationship as pals. I'm thinking of her Clive and her gorgeous babies.

"Coincidentally, our film airs this evening where we reflect on our time spent with Jemma. She knew it was coming out in August and was keen to hear all about it. Fly high darlin."

On her main Instagram page, Stacey shared a video from the episode's filming, where a musician entertained Jemma's friends and family at a party.

"Thank you for being so kind and so so FUN," Stacey added.

Jemma was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was pregnant with her second child. After having surgery to remove the cancer, she was told that it would not return. Unfortunately, Jemma discovered a lump during her third pregnancy and was given a terminal diagnosis.

As Stacey noted, last night saw the broadcast of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over: Family and Me. The special saw Stacey re-watch a compliation of clips from all three series with her partner and former Strictly Come Dancing co-star Kevin Clifton, as they discussed what kind of parents they want to be.

The episode ended with a card paying tribute to Jemma.

Jemma's episode of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over is available to stream now on UKTV Play, as is Family and Me.

