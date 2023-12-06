Stacey Dooley gives heartfelt insight into baby Minnie's struggle in sweet post

Stacey and Kevin met while on Strictly (David M. Benett)

Stacey Dooley is such a down-to-earth mum, as she proved once again on Wednesday when she shared a sweet insight into family life with her daughter Minnie.

The broadcaster and author shared a photo that saw her rushing to the shops, with her head down and a purse in one hand.

The redheaded beauty was dressed down in ripped jeans and an oversized black sweater which she accessorised with a scarf, beanie hat and sunglasses.

Stacey is such a doting mum (Instagram)

The mum-of-one, who shares her little girl with former Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton, captioned the image: "Calpol run FUN".

Stacey's followers rushed to show their support in the comment section of the post, with one writing: "Sending [heart emoji]," and another adding: "Awww, hope she feels better soon". The third commented: "Hope she’s ok xxx," to which Stacey quipped: "WHO NEEDS TEETH ANYWAY?"

Kevin and Stacey met when they were paired on Strictly (Dan Wooller/Shutterstock)

Her glimpse into the ups and downs of motherhood comes just a few days after Kevin melted his fans' hearts with a brand-new photo of their baby daughter. Taking to Instagram, the former Strictly Come Dancing star uploaded a precious photo of his little girl looking particularly festive in a cheery Christmas jumper.

The tiny tot looked cute beyond belief in her knitted garment emblazoned with Christmas puddings, santas, penguins, snowmen and red-nosed reindeer.

She could be seen standing upright in her jumper and jeans with her face turned away from the camera. Whilst the youngster’s identity was largely hidden, Minnie, who came into the world back in January this year, sported bright red locks just like her famous mum, Stacey.

The professional dancer's friends and followers flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages in awe of Minnie's grown-up appearance and flaming tresses. "So cute growing so fast," gushed one follower, while another added: "That's the most gorgeous little Christmas jumper!"

The couple welcomed their daughter in January (Shutterstock)

A third commented: "Her hair, the jumpers & jeans… All too much," and a fourth sweetly wrote: "Wow mummy's genes are deffo strong in the hair colour department and I am here for it… Also her jumper is the cutest thing ever!"

Since welcoming their bundle of joy, Stacey and Kevin have shared glimpses inside their parenting journey. And during a recent interview with HELLO!, Stacey spoke about how her priorities have significantly shifted since becoming a mother.

Stacey and Dooley are doting parents (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

"It's hard not to slip into clichés when I'm asked this but honestly becoming a mum has changed me entirely. Every stage is a surprise! The emotions are completely overwhelming," she told us. "I'm obsessed! My priorities have shifted massively. My daughter is the love of my life… So cheesy but so true!"

Proud dad Kevin has also been vocal about his experience as a first-time dad.

Little Minnie takes after her mum with her red hair (Instagram)

Appearing on BBC Morning Live, the dancer revealed: "I'm obsessed, I'm absolutely obsessed. "We've just completely fallen in love with her. I do feel a little bit guilty sometimes when I'm on the road. Like I miss them as they're obviously at home, but I do get a night's sleep."

Stacey and Kevin met and fell in love after being partnered on Strictly in 2018.