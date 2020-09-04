Stacey Abrams has a message for Trump after he calls for supporters to vote more than once

Stacey Abrams seems so nice. Then you realize that glow is a flaming sword.

"I try to convert fear into anger and outrage," she says. "Fear, you curl into a ball; you go into the fetal position. But anger, you go out and you seek justice."

One of the main storylines to watch in the final two months before the presidential election is the incidence of voter suppression. The new Amazon documentary "All In: The Fight for Democracy" addresses such practices as restrictive identification requirements (i.e., whether the signature on one's ballot is an "exact match" for one's signature on a government ID), the purging of voter rolls, the removal of polling places and other policies that have disproportionately affected certain groups.

Who better to amplify these issues than Abrams? The Democrat's 2018 bid to become the U.S.' first Black female governor was marked by all of those practices (her Republican opponent, then-secretary of state — now governor — Brian Kemp, was in charge of running the election). She narrowly lost and has since made promoting voter rights her mission.

"All In" codirector Lisa Cortés (a current Emmy nominee for HBO documentary "The Apollo") said the film had to not only tell Abrams' story but also give enough history to highlight the importance of voting rights and show today's struggles are not new — "that past is prologue," said Cortés. "Our film gives you the context, historically, but also shows you the contemporary manifestations of the same old tricks from 100 years ago."

"This is the first monster movie I’ve ever made," said codirector Liz Garbus, a two-time Oscar nominee and two-time Emmy winner. "The monster is voter suppression, and no matter how many times you think you've slain it, it comes up with a new mask. In Georgia in 2018, voter purges, 'exact match' — those were new masks, same old monster."

Abrams videoconferenced with The Times to talk about the state of voting rights in the current election cycle — including President Trump's recent call to supporters to vote more than once, the controversial actions of the postmaster general, what she sees as serious challenges to the fabric of American democracy and the role of "righteous indignation" in meeting them. This conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

In the film, you say you attended city council meetings when you were still a student and saw how government worked and didn’t work. What’s an example that made a strong impression on you of how government wasn’t working?

I went to Spelman College, which was part of the Atlanta University Center. These were beautiful campuses that sat cheek-by-jowl with some of the poorest housing developments in the city, in the state. I started attending city council meetings in part because, instead of having grocery stores nearby, we had liquor stores. I wanted to know how that happened, and it was zoning rules. So I went to zoning meetings, where I learned people would come in and testify and wealthy communities got [to block] what they didn’t want near them and it was a rubber stamp to say no. But for poor communities, because people were distant from, or didn’t understand, the system, they were constantly being plagued by those predatory practices that tend to keep communities poor. For me, it was about making sure I understood what the rules are. I am a very rules-oriented person. But then to understand how you marry rules with your morality, your activism. It’s not enough to believe it should be so; you have to know how to make it so. That’s why voting rights became such a big part of what I do.

The president recently said to supporters in North Carolina that they should vote twice — both in person and by mail — ostensibly to test the system.

He was suborning fraud. He was telling his supporters to commit the very thing that actually doesn’t happen [to a statistically significant degree] because it’s a felony. In North Carolina, it’s even more egregious because North Carolina does not require intent. You don’t have to prove that someone intended to commit fraud. So they walk in and say, "The president told me to vote in person and by mail"; that person could be arrested and go to prison. Even if they use as their defense they didn’t know and they thought the president said it was OK.

