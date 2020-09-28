Stacey Abrams on Making a Plan to Vote: ‘Voting on Election Day is Like Christmas Shopping on December 24’

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voter activist Stacey Abrams doesn’t want to see what happened in 2018 happen again in 2020.

Abrams lost the Georgia election to Brian Kemp amid widespread accusations that Kemp’s campaign had engaged in voter suppression. That’s why she’s getting out the word far and wide about the need for every voter to put some thought into their voting plan, and why she joined Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortes’ documentary “All In: The Fight for Democracy” as a producer. The Amazon Prime Video documentary’s timely message is about fighting voter suppression and making sure every citizen has the right to vote.

Abrams provides a step by step voting guide below and asks that people make a plan and think ahead. As Abrams puts it, “Those who use voting by mail are the people who shop for Christmas in October. And then, some shop on Christmas Eve.”

CHECK YOUR VOTING STATUS

Allinforvoting.com is a comprehensive website that we built to accompany the film. It gives you all the information you need from the deadlines for registration and the state where you live to the kind of voting you’re allowed to do in your state and the places where you can go and cast your ballot.

WHAT IF YOU’VE TEMPORARILY MOVED TO ANOTHER STATE OR CITY BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC?

If you permanently moved to your residency, you have to be registered where you now live. If you are temporarily relocated, you can vote from your permanent residence, but that means you need to use an absentee ballot, which is also known as a vote by mail. They are the exact same thing.

Different states call them different things. Unfortunately, the President has been trying to create this false narrative that one is better than the other. They are the exact same thing.

But either way, you need to double-check and make sure you are registered, where you’re from, or you need to register where you are.

In most states, registration will end in early October. That’s why allinforvoting.com is so important because it will direct you to a website where you can check your registration status. And you can usually check the rules and see what the state says about how you vote.

WHAT IF YOU’VE SAT OUT THE LAST FEW ELECTIONS?

Everyone needs to check their registration. Sadly, in the United States, the right to vote is the only right you can lose if you don’t use it.

There are nine states that by law, remove you from the rolls for not voting in multiple elections. There are 44 states altogether that do some version of it. Double-check and make sure you are registered.

Each state has a different deadline. Most states will let you register online.

WHAT IF I’M A STUDENT, WHERE DO I VOTE?

College students are treated differently because they are considered domiciled where they go to school.

Under the resources tab, there is information for students. There is information for returning citizens, people who have served time in prison and are coming back, as well as information on military folk.

HOW DO I MAKE SENSE OF ALL THE VOTING INFORMATION AND NOISE ABOUT VOTER FRAUD?

Don’t panic: There is a lot of misinformation coming from inside the country and outside. Some folks want you to not vote. Just because we hear something that sounds chaotic or something can be distracting, it doesn’t change the fundamentals, and that is by November 3, if you’re legally eligible, you should cast your ballot.

You can’t personally fix any of these things: You can’t personally fix the post office. You can’t personally fix this information. You can’t stop Russian disinformation, so don’t panic.

Do your homework now: Check your registration. Check the rules for voting in your state. Most states in the U.S. allow you to vote by mail, allow you to vote early in person, and allow you to vote on election day.

I encourage every single person to make a plan and learn how all three work, but only do one.

First, plan to vote by mail because voting by mail is the safest. It is the most accessible for millions of people. You can get your ballot, you can do your research, you can take time to answer any questions, and you can return it.

If you’re going to vote by mail, you need to do it early. We know there are challenges with the post office. We know a lot of states will allow you to use a drop box and you can physically drive it to a location so that you don’t have to interact with other people can stay safe.