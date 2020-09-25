Stacey Abrams & Desus & Mero To Guest Star In ‘Blacklish’ Animated Election-Themed Episode

Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, and Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will join the Johnson family in Black-ish‘s partially animated and election themed special next month.

Abrams, and Desus and Mero will lend their voices to the special, directed by Oscar winner Matthew A. Cherry, which will follow the Johnsons as they navigate the upcoming election.

In the episode, which is the second of two new episodes scheduled to air back-to-back on October 4, Dre (Anthony Anderson) begins to explore local politics and, at one point, seeks some advice from Abrams. Later, he joins Desus Nice and The Kid Mero on their late night talk show Desus & Mero for a sit-down interview with some hard-hitting questions for the aspiring candidate.

Written by Eric Horsted, the live action ‘Election Special Pt. 1’ will see Marcus Scribner’s Junior pumped about finally being able to vote, only to find he has been dropped from the voters list – and discovering the realities of why that occurred. The animated ‘Election Special Pt. 2’ is penned by Graham Towers & Ben Deeb. That 10:30 – 11 PM ET episode early next month sees the Peter Mackenzie portrayed Stevens from Dre’s (Anderson) ad agency make a lunge for a Congressional seat. A lunge that takes Dre and his family down to the underbelly of modern day politics.

Directed by Oscar winner Matthew A. Cherry, the back-to-back episodes will be broadcast on October 4 on ABC. The only caveat in that plan is if the Orlando bubbled NBA Finals are forced to shift their schedule, which would obviously have a significant ripple effect over the entire ABC programming chart.

In its upcoming seventh season, black-ish will tackle current events like the global pandemic and “the movement for social justice and equality,” according to ABC.

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.