Stabilus' (ETR:STM) 12% YoY earnings expansion surpassed the shareholder returns over the past three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, Stabilus SE (ETR:STM) shareholders have seen the share price rise 12% over three years, well in excess of the market decline (10%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 5.8% , including dividends .

Since the stock has added €121m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Stabilus achieved compound earnings per share growth of 39% per year. The average annual share price increase of 4% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Stabilus has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store?

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Stabilus the TSR over the last 3 years was 19%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Stabilus provided a TSR of 5.8% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 1.2% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Stabilus that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

