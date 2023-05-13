Stabbing at Dartmouth fair sends teen to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the East Coast Amusements fair on Main Street in Dartmouth, N.S., around 7:30 p.m. AT Friday. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday night at a fair in Dartmouth, N.S.

In a news release, police said they were called to the East Coast Amusements fair at 214 Main St. around 7:30 p.m. AT because of a report of an injured person.

Police said an 18-year-old male there was suffering from what they called life-threatening stab wounds.

The teen was taken to hospital.

As part of the investigation, Caledonia Road is closed to all traffic between Main Street and Roleika Drive.

