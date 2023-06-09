Stab vests are too small for bailiffs – and it’s causing an eviction crisis for landlords

Landlords are losing thousands of pounds while bailiffs are being stopped from evicting tenants because their stab vests do not fit.

Repossessions filed through the county courts were up 69pc at the beginning of this year due to a flood of landlords trying to sell up ahead of incoming rental reforms.

But delays are now mounting after Whitehall officials ruled that bailiffs did not have correctly fitting stab vests.

Some landlords have now waited over six months for an eviction date, only for it to be cancelled with less than a week’s notice.

The Telegraph understands that following a routine health and safety training, government officials realised too many county court bailiffs were wearing ill-fitting stab vests to evictions.

One source said: “In high risk evictions, you don’t want to go around without the right gear. It just won’t do the job. Bailiffs are typically big guys, and they can vary in size.”

The Ministry of Justice is in the process of procuring new stab vests for county court bailiffs as a matter of urgency.

Landlords trying to evict tenants who have not paid their rents are finding themselves tens of thousands of pounds poorer, with no eviction date in sight.

One client of Landlord Action, a specialist law firm, waited seven months from the date of getting their possession order to their eviction date.

On the week of the eviction date, the bailiff called to reschedule due to a lack of protection gear. His tenant currently owes £20,942 in rent, a total which is increasing £81.91 by the day.

Paul Shamplina, of Landlord Action, said eye-watering interest rates and a fear of rental reforms coming down the track which will make it even harder to evict disruptive tenants are prompting landlords to sell en masse.

He said: “We’ve also seen a big increase in anti-social behaviour, and rental arrears are sky high.

“Meanwhile, the court system has been creaking for years. Now, it’s at breaking point.

“Bailiffs earn between £20,000 and £25,000 a year. Who wants to be a bailiff? It’s not an easy gig. We’re calling for High Court enforcement officers to help them.”

Evicting a tenant through the courts allows a landlord to recoup lost rental income if a tenant has fallen into arrears. But it is currently taking around 11 months to evict a tenant through the court from when rental arrears begin.

‘No fault’ evictions which use Section 21 – soon to be abolished – bypass court making them a lot quicker, but there is no way to recoup rental arrears.

Mr Shamplina said while many landlords are happy to forgo rental income and just get disruptive tenants out, he has seen a 91pc increase in the number of Section 21 evictions going through the court anyway in the last tax year.

Daren Simcox, of private bailiff firm High Court Writ Recovery, said he has never come across anyone attacked carrying out a repossession in someone’s home.

He added: “Our guys don’t wear them unless we know of an issue beforehand. But there’s no requirement at our firm to wear them.”

The Telegraph also understands that some county courts have had their bailiff departments trimmed back considerably.

In an email sent last month, Clerkenwell and Shoreditch County Court admitted to a landlord’s representative that its bailiffs were operating on “an almost skeleton service” for evictions.

The email also read: “Our head office has reduced our bailiff operation at our court by up to 80pc.”

Mr Simcox said the number of county court bailiffs employed by courts to attend evictions is already waning, and has been for years.

Some bailiffs now cover multiple courts, resulting in unmanageable workloads. Mr Simcox also said since Covid-19 – when bailiffs went without work for 12 months – around 40pc have now left the sector.

He added: “The bailiffs simply don’t have the time to wait, so if there is a problem on eviction day, they are moving on after 10-15 minutes leaving cases unresolved.”

Mr Shamplina said councils were also increasingly advising tenants to stay put in order to avoid tenants becoming voluntarily homeless and placing a strain on temporary council accommodation which is already in short supply.

A spokesman for the Local Government Association (LGA) confirmed that in some cases, councils will tell tenants to remain in situ. With rents rising to astronomic highs and lengthy wait times for social housing, the LGA said these tenants often have nowhere else to go.

One issue placing added pressure on county courts is the refusal by some to transfer repossession cases to the High Court, according to Mr Simcox.

He said that once a landlord has an order of possession, they can either go through county court or through the High Court.

To go through the High Court, a much quicker process, the landlord has to apply to the county court for a transfer.

Mr Simcox said: “County courts are refusing to grant permission to transfer cases, even when their system is broken. It’s never been this bad in the county courts, and it’s really unfair for landlords.”