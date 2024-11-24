St. Thomas-Minnesota takes down Portland State 91-65

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ben Nau had 18 points in St. Thomas-Minnesota's 91-65 win over Portland State on Saturday.

Nau went 7 of 10 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Tommies (4-3). Kendall Blue scored 11 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Miles Barnstable shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Cole Farrell finished with 12 points for the Vikings (2-3). Isaiah Johnson added 10 points and seven rebounds for Portland State. Shane Nowell had 10 points and six rebounds.

