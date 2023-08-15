St. Thomas council backs bid for federal housing bucks

St. Thomas politicians have backed a recommendation for a zoning change to allow an in-fill housing project and have green-lit a bid to go after federal money to help get more housing built.

The two moves at Monday's council meeting come amid expected growth in St. Thomas from auto giant Volkswagen's plan to build a massive new electric vehicle battery plant in the city, a mega-development expected to increase pressure on housing.

Applicants Novi Construction Ltd. and Walter Ostojic and Sons Ltd. propose building six single-storey detached dwelling units on 0.50 hectares (1.24 acres) of land bounded by Park Avenue, Wellington Street, Forest Avenue and Huntington Terrace. Lands around the site are mainly used for low-density residential housing.

Council backed a staff recommendation for a zoning change to allow the low-density housing in-fill project proposed for 21 Park Ave.

Staff say the project would support the city's official plan, its road map for future development, and is in line with Ontario's land-use planning and development rules.

"The proposed development is located within an established settlement area, provides further range of options for housing to satisfy demand and is an appropriate example of infilling," a staff report to council notes. "It takes advantage of existing infrastructure to optimize its use."

A public meeting will be held Sept. 11 before the full plan returns to council for approval.

Other highlights of Monday's council session:

Council voted to apply for federal funding to help tackle the city's housing crisis.

Politicians approved a staff report on an application to the Housing Accelerator Fund, delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC). Ottawa announced the $4-billion program last year — applications are due Friday — to give municipalities an added incentive to develop housing faster.

St. Thomas could receive "sizable funds" from the program if approved, Taylor Mooney, strategic initiatives manager, wrote in a report.

The program offers base funding of $20,000 for the construction of each new unit, with opportunities for additional funding and affordable housing bonus, she said.

To qualify, applicants must prepare a housing action plan outlining at least seven initiatives that meet the program's objectives and provide a projection of housing starts over the next three years, among other requirements.

Developing a community affordable housing strategy, improving incentives to increase the uptake of additional dwelling units and partnering with non-profit housing providers, are among the initiatives identified by staff.

The staff report also notes multiple caveats and challenges presented with the funding. While CMHC asks for information about how the funds may be used, council would ultimately decide how it's allocated and each initiative at future meetings, the report says.

"Approval of the city's application does not automatically equate to any commitment of municipal allocations in support of the initiatives," the report says.

If successful, the city would be required to report to CMHC on the status of each initiative. "If our reporting falls short of action plan expectations, the next installment could be reduced or revoked," Mooney said.

The city's fire department is getting a $2.4-million industrial pumper truck to support VW's electrical vehicle battery plant and its surrounding industrial park.

Politicians authorized staff to buy the E-ONE pumper truck, adding to the city's fleet of five vehicles from the same manufacturer.

"This type of pumper truck with both enlarged foam and water capacity would be most appropriate to meet the needs of both the new area as well as enhance the city’s current fire service delivery to existing industrial, commercial, and residential stakeholders," St. Thomas fire chief David Gregory wrote in a report to council.

Council had allocated $700,000 for a new truck last year, but fire officials later discovered it was unsuitable.

After looking, unsuccessfully, for other options, officials paused the search to reconsider the service's needs in the wake of expected growth from VW's plant.

The money council previously set aside will help cover the estimated $2.4 million cost, while the rest "will be identified as part of the broader industrial development project," Gregory said.

