St Swithin’s Day 2023: Who was the saint, why is the day celebrated, and what is the famous rhyme?

St. Swithin’s Day is celebrated every year on 15 July (Pexels)

Anyone who has read One Day (or seen the film!) will know all about St Swithin’s Day.

The David Nicholls novel tracks a man and woman over 20 years with a snapshot of their lives on the same date as they fall in and out of love.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

That date is St Swithin’s Day, which falls every year on July 15, meaning it will be observed this Saturday.

Before the 2009 book came out, it was also a song by Billy Bragg, and was even referenced in a poem by Jane Austen.

However, it has been observed for centuries in the Christian calendar.

Folklore states that, whatever the weather is like on that day, whether rain or shine, it will continue to stay that way for the next 40 days and 40 nights.

We look at more of the history of St Swithin’s Day.

Who was St Swithin?

St Swithin was the bishop of Winchester from 852 to 862 and, after his death, he requested burial in the churchyard so that passers-by could step over his grave, and that it might be exposed to the elements.

However, his tomb was moved inside on July 15, 971, and shortly afterwards a huge storm hit, which people took as a sign of the saint’s displeasure at his wishes being ignored.

In an entrance in the Encyclopedia Britannica, it says:“The first textual evidence of the weather prophecy appears to have come from a 13th or 14th century entry at Emmanuel College, Cambridge.”

Since then, the legend has it that, if it rains on St Swithin’s Day, it will continue to do so for the next 40 days.

Is there any truth to the myth?

Despite its popularity, there does not appear to be any scientific evidence backing the myth up. The Met Office has even conducted thorough research into its archives to confirm that there has never been a 40-day period corroborating the myth’s prediction since records began in 1861.

Why is St Swithin’s Day observed?

The story about St Swithin’s displeasure at his remains being removed is folklore and has become entrenched over the centuries. This folklore is mainly down to superstition, but that doesn’t stop many from being hopeful that on St Swithin’s it doesn’t pour with rain.

In other western European countries, a similar day is observed, but it’s dedicated to different saints. In France, people watch for rain on St Gervais’ Day, and Germany’s Seven Sleepers Day refers to the weather patterns over the next seven weeks.

What is the famous St Swithin’s Day rhyme?

The old poem goes like this...

“St Swithin’s Day, if it does rain

Full forty days, it will remain

St Swithin’s Day, if it be fair

For forty days, t’will rain no more.”