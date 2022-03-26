St. Peter's beats Purdue in major March Madness upset

Jaylen Murray #32 and Latrell Reid #0 of the St. Peter's Peacocks Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

St. Peter's University, a Jersey City Jesuit school with around 2,600 undergraduate students, advanced to the Elite Eight after defeating No. 3 seed Purdue University in the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Friday, The New York Times reported.

The St. Peter's Peacocks beat the Purdue Boilermakers 67-64 in Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center, becoming the first No. 15-seeded team to ever reach the Elite Eight, according to ESPN.

"I got a bunch of guys that just play basketball and have fun. That's all we do," St. Peter's Coach Shaheen Holloway said in an interview after the win.

ST. PETER’S DOES IT AGAIN! Taking down Purdue to advance to the Elite 8! St. Peter’s had Wells Fargo Center absolutely rocking. How can you not love March! #sweet16 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/lhxIcpfA6R — Cole Nowak (@cole_nowak) March 26, 2022

St. Peter's clinched its spot in the Sweet Sixteen after upset victories over the No. 2-seeded University of Kentucky and the No. 7-seeded Murray State, per the Times.

The Peacocks will face the University of North Carolina — the winners of the 2017 March Madness tournament and the No. 8 seed this year — on Sunday for a spot in the Final Four.

