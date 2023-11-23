St. Nicholas Day is a German and Dutch Christmas tradition some US cities still celebrate

CINCINNATI – For families across the country, the Christmas season begins Black Friday. But for Greater Cincinnatians, a special day in early December is when the real festivities start.

The Feast of St. Nicholas, fondly referred to by many across the region as St. Nick's Day, takes place annually on Dec. 6. Though the holiday involves stockings and small gifts, it is separate from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day celebrations.

St. Nick's Day may not be widely celebrated in the United States. Still, it is popular in American cities with large German or Dutch populations, such as Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, St. Louis and Cleveland.

But what is St. Nick's Day, and how did it begin? Here's everything to know about the longstanding tradition.

Who was St. Nicholas?

Saint Nicholas of Myra, or St. Nicholas, was a bishop during the Roman Empire who became the Patron Saint of Children because of the kindness he showed to young kids. He was widely known for gift-giving and helping the poor, even if it meant selling his possessions.

St. Nicholas left golden coins behind for some children, slipping them into stockings that were hung up to dry. This led to the creation of the long-lasting custom of children hanging up stockings or leaving a plate out on St. Nicholas Eve.

St. Nicholas was named a saint by the church on Dec. 6, which is the same day he is believed to have died in 343 A.D. The day is celebrated as a feast day.

The Dec. 6 Feast of St. Nicholas became a popular tradition during the medieval period, particularly in Germany and German-speaking countries.

When is St. Nicholas Day?

St. Nick's Day occurs annually Dec. 6, which is a Wednesday this year.

What is St. Nicholas Day, and how is it celebrated?

St. Nicholas Day is the feast day of St. Nicholas, the fourth century bishop of Myra. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, children are often given cookies, candies and gifts under their pillows or in their shoes and stockings during the feast day. Common St. Nick's Day items include oranges, chocolate coins and candy canes.

James Phillippe shows off the treats left in his shoe by St. Nicholas after he visited Immaculate Conception School in Freemont, Ohio.

It is also common for children to leave letters for St. Nicholas and carrots or grass for his donkey or horse.

When did St. Nick's Day come to America?

St. Nick's Day was brought to the United States with German immigration that began in the 1600s.

In Cincinnati, Dr. Ludwig "Louis" Rehfuss, a German immigrant who was a medical doctor, set up the first Christmas tree in the early 19th century, Don Heinrich Tolzmann told The Cincinnati Enquirer, part of the USA TODAY network, in 2021.

Tolzmann is curator of the German Heritage Museum and president of the German American Citizens' League.

St. Nick's Day began in Cincinnati around that same time period.

"That custom, because of the German heritage of our area, is widely celebrated here even to this day," Tolzmann said.

What's the difference between St. Nicholas and Santa Claus?

On St. Nick's Eve, St. Nicholas fills stockings left out for children based on how they behaved that year.

On Christmas Eve, Santa Claus – sometimes referred to as St. Nick, Kris Kringle or Father Christmas – similarly fills stockings and gives presents to children based on their behavior.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, a Bavarian immigrant named Thomas Nast, a cartoonist during the Civil War, created the first image of Santa Claus in 1863. The image, which first appeared in Harper's Weekly, was created as Union propaganda during the war, featuring Santa handing out presents at a Union Army camp. In the image, Santa wears a jacket that has stars and pants colored in stripes.

The image was based on the likeness of St. Nicholas.

A version of this story was published in 2021 and 2022.

