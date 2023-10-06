St Mirren v Rangers: Pick of the stats
St Mirren are winless in 20 league meetings with Rangers, losing 18 of them (D2) since a 2-1 victory in December 2011 under Danny Lennon.
Rangers have lost just two of their last 32 league visits to St Mirren (W25 D5), winning six of their last seven in the top flight (D1).
St Mirren are just one of two Scottish Premiership teams yet to lose a match this season (along with Celtic). The Buddies have picked up 15 points from a possible 21 and sit in second place (W4 D3 L0).
Steve Davis is in charge of this match for Rangers following Michael Beale’s sacking. Davis’ league managerial debut comes just 297 days after playing his last league match for the club. During his playing career, he faced St Mirren 21 times in the top flight, losing on just two occasions (W18 D1).
St Mirren’s Stephen Robinson has won none of his 16 previous league matches as a manager against Rangers (D4 L12), 11 with Motherwell (D3 L8) and five with St Mirren (D1 L4).