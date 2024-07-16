St Mirren sign defender Iacovitti from Port Vale

Alex Iacovitti will "help drive standards" at St Mirren, says manager Stephen Robinson, after signing the defender on a two-year deal.

Saints have paid an undisclosed fee to bring the former Ross County centre-half back to Scottish football after a year with Port Vale.

The Scotland Under-21 cap spent three years in Dingwall from 2020, making 116 appearances, and featured 38 times for Port Vale last season as they were relegated from English League One.

"Alex comes with SPFL experience which is vital to us at the moment," said Robinson. "We're still a young squad with some new players that haven't played at this level, Alex has that experience.

"He's experienced and will help drive standards. We need more voices in the changing room and I think Alex will fit in very well."

Iacovitti says European football was a "massive attraction" in coming to St Mirren.

"I'm really excited. I know the league well and I just can't wait to get started now," he added.