St Mirren boss Robinson signs new deal until 2027

Manager Stephen Robinson has agreed a new contract that ties him to St Mirren until the summer of 2027.

The Northern Irishman left Morecambe to take charge in Paisley in February 2022 and has led the Buddies to back-to-back top-six finishes in his two full seasons.

The 49-year-old has steered St Mirren to their highest league positions in almost 40 years and in doing so qualified for Europe for the first time since 1987.

However they have lost three Scottish Premiership games in a row and sit eighth in the table, just three points off the bottom.

The former Motherwell manager cited the club's "good ideas and medium-term vision" as reasons he was happy to sign the new deal.

"I'm very happy here. We've had massive success over the last two-and-a-half seasons," he said.

"I felt it was the right time to commit and hopefully keep moving in the right direction.

"We've had a few sticky results over the last few weeks where things haven't gone our way, but we've got a lot of belief in the club, what we do and I'm happy to try and push the place forward.

"It's important for a club of our size to make forward-thinking decisions and forward planning and I'm very appreciative of the board's support."

Chairman John Needham said Robinson has been a key role in St Mirren "making real strides with our strategy to build the club's strength and stability".

"Extending his contract at this time reflects our ambition to maintain the levels of success we've enjoyed on the park over recent seasons," he added.