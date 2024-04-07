Advertisement

St Mirren 1-2 Hearts: Key stats

BBC
·1 min read

  • Hearts have scored in each of their last five games in the Scottish Premiership, scoring seven goals in that run.

  • St Mirren have scored in each of their last six games in the Scottish Premiership, scoring nine goals in that run.

  • Alex Cochrane attempted six tackles in this game, more than any other player on either team.

  • St Mirren have a record of W1, D5, L11 when conceding the opening goal in the Scottish Premiership this season.

  • Hearts have stopped the opposition from scoring a first-half goal in 23 of their 32 games, only Celtic (25) have done this more often in the Scottish Premiership this season.