St. Mary's First Nation holding powwow to honour family of missing woman

St. Mary&#39;s First Nation is holding a powwow to honour the family of Erin Brooks, who has been missing from the community since Dec. 27. A blanket dance will be preformed at the Maqiyahtimok Centre in the community. (@CityFredPolice/Twitter - image credit)
St. Mary's First Nation is holding a powwow to honour the family of Erin Brooks, who has been missing from the community since Dec. 27. A blanket dance will be preformed at the Maqiyahtimok Centre in the community. (@CityFredPolice/Twitter - image credit)

St. Mary's First Nation is holding a powwow Saturday to heal after a difficult year for the Wolastoqey community and to support the family of missing community member Erin Brooks.

The event is taking place at the Maqiyahtimok Centre and allows community members to come together during a time when the First Nation is being affected by the deaths of multiple individuals and Brooks's disappearance.

Brooks, 38, was last seen at the Smoke Shop in the First Nation in Fredericton on the evening of Dec. 27. Police investigators said in early February that they believe she may have been the victim of foul play.

"It's very important," community event planner Nicole Carty said of the powwow.

"We definitely look at it as a rite of passage, and we take this seriously, and it's an honour to support the families in that endeavour. But our community has struggled really hard in the last year and a half."

The powwow will begin at 12 noon and go until 5 p.m. and is be followed by a takeaway dinner until 7 p.m.

This is the first powwow for the First Nation in almost a year because of COVID-19 safety concerns. Carty said the province's move to Level 1 of its winter plan to manage the pandemic comes at a good time.

Prior to the powwow, a sacred fire will be lit at 7 a.m.

Then throughout the afternoon, the grand entry will commence as dancers come forward to bless the grounds, with head dancers Stevie Polchies and Celia Wilson and junior head dancers Farah Brooks and Hudson Wilson. Honour songs will also be performed followed by inter-tribal dances.

Carty said the day will be emotional as the powwow will also pay remembrance and honour missing and murdered Indigenous women across the country through a red dress dance competition involving female dancers.

"Usually during a red dress special, men will turn their back and kind of support them," Carty said. "It's a sign of protection."

Typically, a powwow with this number of events would be held over two days, Carty said, but the community felt it was important to come together now.

Honouring Erin Brooks

A blanket ceremony dance will be performed to honour members of Erin Brooks's family, who will be in attendance.

A blanket ceremony allows the community to gather and support the family accompanied by Elders.

Head dancers will carry a blanket, and they'll collect monetary donations while dancing and chanting for the family.

"It's a very powerful moment ... we also are going to have a mental health team on hand just to assist with any of the emotions that's coming about from that."

Carty has a personal connection with Brooks.

"She's a mother of four beautiful children," Carty said. "My children grew up with her boys, and we watched her children grow. She just lived up the street.

"It's really rocked our community ... it affects the family, but it also affects the community as a whole. We are all hoping that she's found."

This powwow is for the community only, but Carty said the First Nation will be having a public powwow in June and encouraged residents to come out and support that event.

