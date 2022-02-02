St. Mary’s council recognizes Black Loyalist exodus of 1792

ST. MARY’S – Council for the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s is recognizing an important, though often overlooked, moment in the province’s history: The exodus of Black loyalists from Nova Scotia to Sierra Leone in 1792.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page, the municipality is marking “the 230th anniversary of a remarkable mass departure of people that can claim not only to be the first, but the largest single mass departure of African descendants returning to the continent of Africa. This is not only a story of resilience of the 1,196 seafarers but also a story of failure of community and government to provide haven here on these shores for these Black Loyalists.”

Referring to correspondence from The 1792 Project, which asked civil governments in the province to initiate an annual commemoration, Deputy Warden James Fuller told council last month, “I think that it would behoove us to recognize the date … seeing as a lot of the [Black] settlements were just here in Sherbrooke. This makes it even more of a local commemorative issue.”

Council’s statement concludes: “It is an important part of our Nova Scotian and Canadian history. The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s is committed to promote histories such as this. The Municipality recognizes that we all have a role to play in the work of repairing the historic injustice of omission as this journey is rooted in the history of slavery and racism in Nova Scotia. We can all learn from the past if we are willing, please take a moment to reflect on this piece of history.”

Alec Bruce, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal