St. Luke’s Health System says it will lay off workers in Idaho. Who’s affected, and why

Angela Palermo
·2 min read
St. Luke’s Health System

St. Luke’s Health System says it is laying off nearly 200 employees in the coming months, mostly in nonclinical and administrative roles.

The nonprofit health system notified its workforce on Wednesday that about 2% of its positions are being eliminated, according to a news release that cited financial hardships.

Roughly 150 positions, nearly half of the 2%, have already been eliminated in recent months through attrition by employees who left and open positions that have not been filled, Myron said. The upcoming round of layoffs is expected to be completed by April.

St. Luke’s, the largest health care system in Idaho and the largest private-sector employer of Idahoans, employs more than 16,000 people.

“The past three years have been a dynamic and challenging time in the health care industry and within the communities St. Luke’s serves – a trend that is expected to continue,” St. Luke’s said in a news release. “Many health care systems, including St. Luke’s, are experiencing operational and financial impacts that require adjustments.”

Cristine Myron, spokesperson for St. Luke’s, told the Idaho Statesman by phone that direct conversations with the affected employees will take place over the next few days.

Myron said St. Luke’s still faces a shortage of clinical workers and will continue recruiting in those areas. The health system hopes to limit the impacts the workforce reductions have on direct patient care.

“We definitely need folks who are working directly with patients,” Myron said.

In the news release, St. Luke’s President and CEO Chris Roth noted that the nonprofit’s expenses have been increasing faster than the rates it is paid for its services.

St. Luke’s said its already made attempts to reduce discretionary spending, decrease capital spending, trim executive leadership positions and slow hiring in non-direct patient care areas.

“This trend is not sustainable, and we expect significant financial and resource pressures to continue,” Roth said. “We understand that these decisions impact people — our colleagues and often, our friends, whose contributions are valued — which is why this is a difficult decision to reach.”

Responding to respiratory viruses, St. Luke’s offering free 24-hour ‘suction’ clinics

‘Completely out of stock’: Children’s medicine shortage persists in Boise-area pharmacies

Micron, facing ‘severe downturn,’ lays off employees. What we know, and who’s affected

Latest Stories

  • Nobel economist Paul Krugman says doomsday economic predictions were wrong, and the Fed risks a recession if it tries to respond to 'imaginary' stagflation

    The economic doomsayers who predicted a steep recession and runaway inflation have been proven wrong, Paul Krugman said.

  • How much Canadians have fallen behind amid high inflation and who's hurting the most

    OTTAWA — Inflation has eroded purchasing power for many Canadians, but the experience with rapidly rising prices has been far from uniform. While the inflation rate shows how quickly prices are rising, other factors like income and consumption patterns can make it harder or easier for people to cope. Here's a look at how high inflation is right now, who's feeling the pinch, and when Canadians can expect inflation to come down. How high is inflation? After reaching 8.1 per cent in the summer, Can

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel breaks down why he blames the Fed for inflation - and warns the central bank now risks tanking the economy

    Siegel told Insider that the Fed could cause an unnecessary recession, and he expects it to start cutting rates before the end of this year.

  • Central banks are fighting the wrong war – the West’s money supply is already crashing

    Monetary tightening is like pulling a brick across a rough table with a piece of elastic. Central banks tug and tug: nothing happens. They tug again: the brick leaps off the surface into their faces.

  • House Republicans Offer Cuts They’d Back in Deal for Debt Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Republicans on the House Budget Committee on Wednesday floated a list of sample budget cuts they could back in exchange for raising the nation’s debt ceiling. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutBiden Taunts Xi Days After Shooting Down Chinese BalloonDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpRussia Will Fail to ‘Break’ Ukraine, Eston

  • Bank of Canada says no new rate hikes needed if inflation falls as expected

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem on Tuesday said that no further rate hikes will be needed if, as expected, the economy stalls and inflation comes down. But the overall tone was more dovish than his comments following last month's rate hike, when he told Reuters he wasn't even thinking about a cut.

  • The Fed has caused a recession every time it's tried to weaken the labor market, and a 'soft-landing' of the economy is unlikely, former New York Fed chief Bill Dudley says

    Powell has repeatedly cited a tight labor market as a reason to keep pushing ahead with the Fed's aggressive monetary policy tightening.

  • Putin's government is reportedly pressuring the Russian central bank to stop with gloomy forecasts and give more 'upbeat' updates about its economy

    The Russian central bank has been candid about its assessment of the country's economy, which were sometimes at odds with the official stance.

  • Fed's Powell says job strength shows inflation fight may last 'quite a bit of time'

    Friday's blockbuster jobs report showed why the battle against inflation will "take quite a bit of time," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday, acknowledging that interest rates may need to move higher than expected if that sort of economic strength threatens the Fed's progress in lowering inflation. In a question-and-answer session before the Economic Club of Washington, Powell declined several times to say explicitly that the surprising addition of 517,000 new jobs in January would necessarily force the Fed's benchmark interest rate higher than the 5% to 5.25% range currently anticipated, a level implying quarter-percentage-point increases at the Fed's next two meetings then a pause.

  • Manchin Proposes ‘Easiest’ Social Security Fix In Response to Debt Ceiling — Would Biden Agree?

    On Jan. 19, the U.S. officially hit its debt ceiling, having spent all of the $31.4 trillion available for expenditures as allocated by the Treasury. In the days since, conversations have become...

  • Britons would initially be limited to £20,000 of digital pound – Bank of England

    The Bank and Treasury have opened a four-month consultation process into the potential launch of a digital currency.

  • Oil and copper prices are weakening despite China's reopening. It's a sign a global recession is coming but liquidity issues may also be at play, economists warn.

    "Oil prices never went up and copper prices are falling after the initial China reopening excitement fades. Global recession is coming," economist Robin Brooks said.

  • Russia's 2022 economic fall seen in lower incomes, slumping consumer demand

    Russian consumer demand contracted at its fastest pace in seven years in 2022 and real disposable incomes fell, data released on Wednesday showed, as the country's population felt the effects of its dimming economic prospects. Russia's export-dependent economy has withstood the impact of sanctions better than first expected, but still suffered a GDP contraction of around 2.5%, as the West imposed restrictions in an effort to punish Moscow over its actions in Ukraine. Although its economic outlook this year is not so gloomy, Russia faces a labour market shortage, lower oil and gas revenues as price caps and embargoes kick in, as well as a sharply widening budget deficit, 2023 looks set to present new challenges for the government.

  • Instant view: Stocks climb, dollar and U.S. Treasury yields fall as Powell speaks

    U.S. stocks rallied while the dollar and Treasury yields fall as Chair Jerome Powell said the jobs data on Friday showed why the central bank has some ways to go on raising rates in a conversation hosted by the Economic Club of Washington. BONDS: The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 1.8 basis points to 3.614%; The two-year U.S. Treasury yield was down 5.4 basis points at 4.402%.

  • Fed's Powell says job strength shows inflation fight may last 'quite a bit of time'

    Friday's blockbuster jobs report showed why the battle against inflation will "take quite a bit of time," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday, acknowledging that interest rates may need to move higher than expected if that sort of economic strength threatens the Fed's progress in lowering inflation. In a question-and-answer session before the Economic Club of Washington, Powell declined several times to say explicitly that the surprising addition of 517,000 new jobs in January would necessarily force the Fed's benchmark interest rate higher than the 5% to 5.25% range currently anticipated, a level implying quarter-percentage-point increases at the Fed's next two meetings then a pause.

  • UPDATE 1-Rouble slides to one-month low, Russian stocks drop on windfall tax proposal

    The rouble weakened on Wednesday, sliding to a one-month low against the dollar as market demand for foreign currency overpowered government sales, while stocks headed lower on proposals for a one-time windfall tax on big businesses. "Despite the introduction of a price ceiling on Russian oil products, the potential for a sharp weakening of the rouble is limited by the government's activity on the foreign exchange market," Egor Zhilnikov of Promsvyazbank said. Russia is now selling 8.9 billion roubles ($124 million) worth of foreign currency per day, compensating for lower oil and gas revenues, down 46.4% year-on-year in January.

  • Do blockbuster job gains jibe with 'slow-flation'? Fed's Powell faces new dilemma

    After vouching last week that a "gratifying" drop in inflation was underway, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will face questions on Tuesday about whether a blowout January jobs report has shaken his confidence the decline can continue without harsher steps by the U.S. central bank to slow the economy. Fed officials, including Powell, are typically reluctant to put weight on single data points, and the Labor Department report on Friday showing 571,000 jobs were added in January may be seen as particularly "noisy" given annual data revisions and seasonal adjustments. Indeed, on an unadjusted basis, employers cut jobs last month as they do every January but by a much smaller amount than usual, resulting in the largest seasonally adjusted increase in six months.

  • CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rallies as central banker comments cheer investors

    The Canadian dollar rallied against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, recovering from a two-week low, as comments by the chief policymakers at the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve calmed investor jitters about the interest rate outlook. On Tuesday, it touched its weakest since Jan. 20 at 1.3475 as investors worried that a blockbuster U.S. jobs report on Friday would spur a more hawkish outlook from Fed Chair Jerome Powell than at an interest rate decision last week. The Canadian dollar "tracked broad-based USD weakness," said George Davis, chief technical strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

  • Sri Lanka flags return to growth, protesters demand tax cuts

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka's economy is expected to grow again from the end of this year and the government hopes the country will emerge from an economic crisis by 2026, the president said on Wednesday, as hundreds protested a recent rise in taxes amid high inflation. The island of 22 million has been battling its worst economic turmoil since independence from Britain in 1948, which has forced it to default on loans and seek a bailout of $2.9 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Sri Lanka, which needs to raise taxes to boost government revenue to 11.3% of GDP this year from 8.3% in 2022 in order to get the IMF funds, introduced new income taxes in January for professionals, ranging from 12.5% to more than 36%.

  • U.S. recession still likely despite resilient economic data - PIMCO

    U.S. bond manager Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) is sticking to its previous forecast that the U.S. economy is headed toward a recession, despite recent data indicating economic resilience. An employment report last week showed U.S. job growth accelerated sharply in January while the unemployment rate hit a more than 53-1/2-year low of 3.4%, pointing to a tight labor market that could be a headache for the Federal Reserve in its battle against inflation. Tiffany Wilding, PIMCO North American economist, said the strong economic data suggests a recession may come later than previously expected, but remains likely.