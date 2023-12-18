St. Louis visits Tampa Bay after shootout victory

St. Louis Blues (15-14-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (14-13-5, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Blues took down the Dallas Stars 4-3 in overtime.

Tampa Bay has an 8-3-3 record at home and a 14-13-5 record overall. The Lightning serve 10.9 penalty minutes per game to rank third in the league.

St. Louis is 15-14-1 overall and 6-9-1 in road games. The Blues have gone 4-2-0 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blues won the previous meeting 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Point has 14 goals and 20 assists for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Jordan Kyrou has six goals and 15 assists for the Blues. Brandon Saad has five goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Blues: 4-6-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Victor Hedman: day to day (upper body).

Blues: Anton Malmstrom: out (undisclosed), Josh Jacobs: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press