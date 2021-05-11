St. Louis visits Milwaukee after Wainwright's solid performance

St. Louis Cardinals (21-14, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (19-16, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0, 3.06 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -123, Cardinals +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Adam Wainwright. Wainwright went 8 1/3 innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with five strikeouts against Colorado.

The Brewers are 9-6 against the rest of their division. The Milwaukee offence has compiled a .216 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Avisail Garcia leads the team with an average of .273.

The Cardinals are 8-4 against NL Central Division opponents. St. Louis has slugged .403, good for fourth in the National League. Nolan Arenado leads the team with a .511 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Brewers won the last meeting 9-3. Brett Anderson secured his first victory and Travis Shaw went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for Milwaukee. Daniel Ponce de Leon took his first loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaw leads the Brewers with five home runs and has 22 RBIs.

Arenado leads the Cardinals with 18 extra base hits and 23 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Cardinals: 8-2, .271 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Josh Lindblom: (right knee), Dylan File: (elbow), Corbin Burnes: (undisclosed), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Omar Narvaez: (left hamstring).

Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (soulder), Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), John Nogowski: (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press