St Louis: Three dead, seven injured after school shooting

·3 min read
People embrace outside the school
People embrace outside the school

At least three people, including the suspect, have died and seven others are injured after a shooting at a high school in St Louis, Missouri.

The gunman entered Central Visual & Performing Arts High School shortly after 09:00 local time (13:00 GMT) on Monday.

The doors of the school building were locked and it was not immediately clear how the suspect entered.

Witnesses say lives were saved after the gunman's weapon jammed mid-attack.

St Louis Public Schools say police "quickly stopped" the gunman.

The suspect, identified by police as a 19-year-old former student, exchanged gunfire with police and later succumbed to his injuries.

Neither his motive nor his connection to the school of about 400 students has yet been identified.

A teenage girl was pronounced dead inside the school, while one woman died in hospital, police told local media.

The seven injured - three girls and four boys - all had non-life-threatening injuries, according to local media.

Students were running out of the school when officers arrived and said the attacker had a "long gun", according to the city's police commissioner Michael Sack.

He said seven security workers on site had acted quickly to notify other staff and contact police.

The gunman was found to be carrying hundreds of bullets that were sorted into nearly a dozen high-capacity magazines, Mr Sack later said, adding: "This could have been much worse."

"This is a heart-breaking day for all of us," he said. FBI agents are assisting in the investigation.

First-year student Raven Terry told the KMOV local news station the attacker had walked up to a friend and asked her: "You ready to die?"

"They said it was a student who was doing the shooting," Terry said of the police response.

"We just ran real, real fast... and we were just crying, all shaken up about it."

Taniya Gholston, 16, told the St Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper that the gunman entered a classroom she was in and tried to shoot her.

"I was trying to run and I couldn't run," she claimed. "Me and him made eye contact but I made it out because his gun got jammed."

She said she overheard the attacker saying: "I'm tired of this damn school."

Police said the gunman graduated last year from the school and had no history of criminal behaviour.

One of the victims was identified by family as health teacher Jean Kuczka.

Kuczka, 61, had taught at the school since 2008, according to an online biography, and was a grandmother of seven.

"My mom loved kids," her daughter Abigail Kuczka told the Post-Dispatch, adding that she died protecting her students.

Those injured are said to be suffering from gunshot wounds, shrapnel injuries and cardiac arrest.

"Our children shouldn't have to experience this," St Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said at a news conference after the shooting.

"They shouldn't have to go through active shooter drills in case something happens. And unfortunately, that happened today."

Data from the Education Week outlet show there have been at least 35 school shootings, in which at least one person was killed or injured, so far this year.

Earlier on Monday, a teenager in Michigan pleaded guilty to 24 charges, including terrorism and first-degree murder, after a rampage at his high school last November.

You may also be interested in:

Latest Stories

  • Woman and teenage girl killed in Missouri school shooting

    A woman and a teenage girl have been killed after a gunman broke into a high school in St Louis, Missouri. Six others were hospitalised with some suffering gunshot wounds, and others being struck by shrapnel, according to police. Shots first rang out just after 9am at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in the city on Monday morning.

  • 2 killed, 7 injured in shooting at St. Louis high school; suspect killed by police, authorities say

    Three people were dead, including the gunman, and at least seven others injured after a shooting at a high school in St. Louis on Monday, police said.

  • Drone Footage Captures Snow Descending on Fall Foliage in Wheeler Canyon, Utah

    Drone footage captured the beautiful scene of snowflakes descending on fall foliage in Wheeler Canyon, Utah, on Sunday, October 23.This footage was captured by Justin McFarland, who told Storyful that this was the first snowstorm of the season.Other social media users also posted footage of the snow fall. Credit: Justin McFarland via Storyful

  • Student crushed by tree he and his cross country teammates knocked down, Ohio cops say

    The student athletes were “sitting on, pulling or pushing” a dead tree in a wooded area, according to a police report.

  • Rare spotted owls released into protected habitat in 1st stage of recovery program

    The effort to revive one of Canada's most endangered species has taken flight. There is only one known northern spotted owl in the wild, according to the B.C. government — but three birds released into a protected habitat in B.C.'s Fraser Canyon on Friday bring the total to four. The birds were bred and raised by the Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program (NSOBP) at a facility in Langley, B.C. The program is supported by the provincial government and incorporates Indigenous knowledge and consulta

  • A hand was found in 1983 in Yosemite. TV series tells how ‘Jane Doe’ murder victim was ID’d

    Notorious serial killer Henry Lee Lucas confessed to the murder, but the detectives wondered if he was lying.

  • Arizona governor puts more containers along Mexican border

    PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren't covered by a border wall. The move announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday to install stacks of containers in Cochise County in south-eastern Arizona came two weeks after federal officials told him to remove containers he had placed along the border in southwestern Arizona. Ducey sued in federal court on Friday, asking a court to allow th

  • US crime: Is America seeing a surge in violence?

    Law and order promises to be a key talking point in the US midterms. We look at the numbers.

  • Drizly agrees to tighten data security after alleged breach

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alcohol delivery app Drizly has agreed to tighten its data security and limit data collection to resolve federal regulators’ allegations that its security failures exposed the personal information of some 2.5 million customers. The Federal Trade Commission announced the action Monday against Drizly, a Boston-based subsidiary of Uber that delivers beer, wine and spirits in states where it’s legal, and partners with retailers in hundreds of cities around the US. The proposed cons

  • Leslie Jordan’s Instagram Videos Saved Us During the Pandemic

    Getty ImagesWhen we needed him most, Leslie Jordan was there for us.The Will & Grace and American Horror Story actor passed away at the age of 67 on Monday, following a fatal car crash in Hollywood. He’ll be remembered for his acting roles, a fav-favorite appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and, of course, his endearing pandemic videos, which pulled us all out of a pit of despair just over two years ago.Jordan’s delightful, often free-wheeling videos first started to take off in 2020. As more of h

  • The sad demise of the smartly dressed traveller

    It’s hard to picture David Niven in an animal onesie. Then again, it’s not easy to imagine him displaying ‘sideboob’ either – his was a generation for whom the phrase ‘wardrobe malfunction’ meant his travel trunk had swung open mid flight and the bow-tied air steward was in danger of spilling velouté-of-swan-and-Bollinger canapé on the collection of silk cravats within.

  • Judge hears testimony in bid to strike Georgia abortion law

    ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s ban on abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy is causing distress among women denied the procedure and confusion among doctors, an abortion provider testified Monday on the first day of a trial to determine whether the state can continue enforcing the restriction. Carrie Cwiak, a plaintiff in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law, said women who have learned they are past the time period when abortion is allowed under state law have wondered out loud what th

  • Macron's centrist French govt survives no-confidence votes

    PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist government survived two no-confidence votes Monday prompted by opposition lawmakers to protest the use of a special constitutional power to force the budget bill through the National Assembly without a vote. The leftist Nupes coalition and the far-right National Rally party had filed two separate no-confidence motions. Only a minority of legislators approved both motions, far short of the 289 votes needed — or half the seats in the lower h

  • Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

    The beloved character actor was most famous for his scene-stealing roles in shows including Will & Grace, Call Me Kat and American Horror Story.

  • Appeals court OKs Jan. 6 panel subpoena to Arizona GOP chair

    PHOENIX (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has upheld a ruling requiring phone records of the Arizona Republican Party's leader to be turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The ruling issued over the weekend by a divided three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by state party Chair Kelli Ward that her First Amendment rights would be chilled if investigators were able to learn whom she spoke with whi

  • 3 climate hecklers ejected for disrupting Cruz on 'The View'

    NEW YORK (AP) — Three hecklers were hustled off “The View” set on Monday after disrupting a live television interview of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz with what appeared to be a climate change protest. Two women began shouting “Cover climate now” while the Texas Republican was answering a question. He briefly paused, smiled and then continued talking as the women shouted, most of it indecipherable to a television audience. “Ladies, ladies, excuse us,” host Whoopi Goldberg said when Cruz stopped. “Let us do

  • Rishi Sunak, UK's next PM, faces major economic problems

    LONDON (AP) — Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak was set to become Britain's next prime minister after the governing Conservative Party chose him as its leader on Monday in the hope that he will be a safe pair of hands to guide the country at a time of economic and political turbulence. The victory marked a historic moment for Britain: Sunak, who is from the U.K.'s large South Asian community, will be the country's first prime minister of color. But the challenges facing the third prime minister

  • Nevada state lawmaker says adopted son shot and wounded nephew at her home

    A Nevada state lawmaker has said that her adopted son shot and wounded her nephew at her home when she was at an event. Pat Spearman, a Democratic state senator and candidate for mayor of North Las Vegas, spoke to the press outside the city’s jail. “My son, Na’Onche, shot my nephew,” she said, according to the Associated Press.

  • EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana on the ballot in 2022?

    Recreational marijuana could be legal in half the country if the handful of states with cannabis measures on ballots this November pass them. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots this fall for voters to consider legalizing recreational marijuana. They would join 19 states and the District of Columbia with recreational cannabis. A decade since Colorado and Washington approved recreational cannabis, prohibitions have fallen across the country:

  • Russia's latest nuclear warning disguises the Kremlin's military setbacks

    In a series of calls with Western military leaders over the weekend, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned about a supposed Ukrainian "dirty bomb" and once more raised the prospects of nuclear escalation, despite the Kremlin's having been repeatedly warned against doing so by Western leaders.