St Louis school shooting - latest: Gunman Orlando Harris was ‘tired of everybody’ after graduating last year

Maroosha Muzaffar and Graeme Massie
·9 min read

The gunman who shot dead a teacher and pupil in St Louis was identified on Monday evening as a former pupil of the city’s Central VPA High School, where the attack took place.

The attacker, named by police as 19-year-old Orlando Harris, was shot dead by armed responders. He graduated from the school last year, according to local media reports, though it is not yet known if he had any direct connection to any of the victims.

One student told The St Louis Post-Dispatch that she heard the gunman, who she did not recognise, say he was “tired of everybody” at the school.

A 16-year-old student, Alexis Bell, was pronounced dead at the scene, while 61-year-old teacher Jean Kirk Kuzcka was shot and died later in hospital.

Ms Kuzcka, who taught physical education at the school, was gunned down during the violence which took place shortly after 9am at the school in the southern part of the Missouri city.

Eight other victims were transported to hospital for injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to a broken ankle.

Key Points

  • St Louis gunman was heard saying he was 'tired of everybody'

  • Disturbing videos show police helping terrorised students escape shooting at St Louis high school

  • Eight shot in St Louis school mass attack as students describe lone gunman who asked: ‘Are you ready to die?’

  • Devoted PE teacher is identified among the dead at St Louis school shooting

  • Police say that dead shooter killed one adult and one girl

  • Suspect in shooting identified by authorities

ICYMI: St Louis school shooter who killed teacher and student was former pupil

13:00 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The gunman who shot and killed a teacher and student at a St Louis school has been identified as former pupil Orlando Harris, say authorities.

Harris, 19, of St Louis, was himself fatally shot by responding police officers at the city’s Central VPA High School, on Monday morning.

One student told The St Louis Post-Dispatch that she heard the gunman, who she did not recognise, say he was “tired of everybody” at the school.

Read the full story here:

St Louis school shooter identified

Eight shot in St Louis school mass attack as students describe lone gunman who asked: ‘Are you ready to die?’

12:04 , Graeme Massie

ICYMI: Two people were killed at a high school shooting in Missouri, police said.

The violence took place shortly after 9am at Central VPA High School in St Louis, according to authorities.

Police located and fatally shot the 20-year-old male gunman within minutes, say reports.

Eight shot in St Louis school mass attack as students describe lone gunman’s words

Devoted PE teacher is identified among the dead at St Louis school shooting

11:03 , Graeme Massie

The family of a 61-year-old teacher has identified her as one of the fatal victims in the high school shooting in St Louis.

Jean Kirk Kuzcka, who taught physical education at Central VPA High School, was gunned down by a shooter during the violence this morning, The St Louis Post-Dispatch reported. A teen student and the gunman also died, the St Louis Metropolitan Police Department said during a press conference.

Andrea Blanco has the story.

Devoted PE teacher is identified among the dead at St Louis school shooting

ICYMI: Disturbing videos show police helping terrorised students escape shooting at St Louis high school

10:00 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Video footage of the scene at a Missouri high school shooting shows police officers helping students flee the deadly violence.

The shooting took place shortly after 9am at Central VPA High School in St Louis, the St Louis Post-Dispatch reported. An adult woman and a female student have died, Lt Colonel Michael Sack during a press conference after the violence.

Watch the full video here:

Videos show police helping students escape shooting at St Louis high school

Survivors of shooting are all victims, police say: 'Everyone is going to take home trauma'

09:15 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Police commissioner Mike Sack while commiserating with the families of those killed and injured during the shooting yesterday, said that all survivors of the St Louis high school shooting will be left with “trauma”.

He told the media: “While on paper we might have nine victims ... we have hundreds of others. Everyone who survived this is going to take home trauma.”

The 19-year-old gunman Orlando Harris was shot dead by the police after he killed one student and one teacher and injured many others.

Disturbing videos show police helping terrorised students escape shooting at St Louis high school

08:30 , Graeme Massie

Videos of the scene at a Missouri high school shooting show police officers helping students flee the violence.

Andrea Blanco has the story for The Independent.

Videos show police helping students escape shooting at St Louis high school

Suspect ‘may have suffered from mental illness’

07:45 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Police Commissioner Mike Sack said yesterday after the suspect was shot dead that he may have suffered from mental illness.

Authorities have not ascribed any motive to St Louis shooting so far. But Mr Sack told the press that “there are suspicions that there may have been some mental illness that he was experiencing. We’re working on developing that information right now.”

Orlando Harris, 19, was a former student of the high school and graduated last year. Police said he had no previous criminal history.

Everything we know about St Louis school shooting that left three dead

07:01 , Graeme Massie

The gunman killed an adult female and girl before being fatally shot by responding police officers.

Everything we know about St Louis school shooting that left three dead

St Louis gunman was heard saying he was 'tired of everybody'

06:55 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The 19-year-old school gunman in St Louis was reportedly overheard saying that he was “tired of everybody” during the attack on Monday morning.

One student told the St Louis Post-Dispatch that she heard the gunman make the comment.

Police have identified the attacker as Orlando Harris, a former student of the Central VPA High School where the attack took place.

A 16-year-old and a 61-year-old teacher died in the shooting, and the gunman was himself shot dead by armed responders.

Eight other victims were taken to hospital with various injuries including gunshot wounds.

School district says shooter was ‘quickly stopped’ by police officers

06:01 , Graeme Massie

ICYMI: “Police are on site at Central Visual and Performing Arts this morning following reports of an active shooter and both CVPA and Collegiate are on lockdown. The shooter was quickly stopped by police inside CVPA,” they tweeted as the incident unfolded.

What is Central Visual and Performing Arts High School?

05:02 , Graeme Massie

ICYMI: The school where the shooting took place is a magnet school specialising in visual art, musical art and performing art with about 400 students.

The district website says the school’s “educational program is designed to create a nurturing environment where students receive a quality academic and artistic education that prepares them to compete successfully at the post-secondary level or perform competently in the world of work.”

St Louis Mayor: ‘Help us Jesus'

04:03 , Graeme Massie

ICYMI: Tishaura Jones took to Twitter as the shooting was unfolding and tweeted “Help us Jesus.”

Gunman described as ‘slim’ and ‘dressed in black'

03:03 , Graeme Massie

ICYMI: Officials say that the gunman was a ‘slim’ male in his 20s who was dressed in black. It is not known what, if any, connection the shooter had to the school.

(Fox2)
(Fox2)

St Louis school shooter who killed teacher and student was former pupil

02:01 , Graeme Massie

The gunman who shot and killed a teacher and student at a St Louis school has been identified as former pupil Orlando Harris, say authorities.

Harris, 19, of St Louis, was himself fatally shot by responding police officers at the city’s Central VPA High School, on Monday morning.

St Louis school shooter identified

Suspect in shooting identified by authorities

01:03 , Graeme Massie

The suspect was identified on Monday evening as Orlando Harris, 19, of St. Louis, according to The St Louis Post-Dispatch.

The newspaper says that he graduated from the school last year.

Family identify woman killed in school shooting

Monday 24 October 2022 22:12 , Graeme Massie

The family of the woman killed in the St Louis shooting have identified her as Jean Kuczka, according to The St Louis Post-Dispatch.

Relatives told the newspaper that Kuczka, 61, was a health and physical education teacher who lived in Dittmer, Missouri.

“My mom loved kids,” her daughter Abigail Kuczka told the newspaper. “She loved her students. I know her students looked at her like she was their mom because a lot of them didn’t have a good home life.”

Police have not said how gunman got into school

Monday 24 October 2022 20:01 , Graeme Massie

St Louis police Chief Michael Sack told reporters that all doors at the school were locked on Monday morning, the metal detectors were active and there were seven security officers on site, reports The St Louis Post-Dispatch.

The police chief said that officers shot and killed the suspect on the building’s third floor.

All St Louis Public Schools on ‘hard lockdown’ for rest of day

Monday 24 October 2022 19:46 , Graeme Massie

George Sells, a spokesman for the district, said that a hard lockdown means “there will be limited movement in and outside the schools” and all buses will leave at their scheduled times.

All after-school classes and athletic activities for the evening have been cancelled as well, reports Fox2.

Law enforcement investigate crime scene

Monday 24 October 2022 19:04 , Graeme Massie

(AP)
(AP)
(AP)
(AP)

Investigators find gunman’s car

Monday 24 October 2022 18:21 , Graeme Massie

Investigators have found the gunman’s car and are now searching it for evidence, according to KMOV-TV.

FBI officers on scene of shooting

Monday 24 October 2022 17:45 , Graeme Massie

Federal agents are on the scene of the fatal St Louis school shooting.

Police say that dead shooter killed one adult and one girl

Monday 24 October 2022 17:26 , Graeme Massie

(AP)
(AP)

Three dead at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School

Monday 24 October 2022 17:24 , Graeme Massie

(AP)
(AP)

St Louis school shooting

Monday 24 October 2022 17:23 , Graeme Massie

This is a live blog covering the St Louis school shooting, more details follow.

St Louis high school students flee shooting that left two victims dead

Monday 24 October 2022 19:09 , Graeme Massie

Latest Stories

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my