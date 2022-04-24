St. Louis puts road win streak on the line against Anaheim

In this article:

St. Louis Blues (48-20-11, third in the Central) vs. Anaheim Ducks (30-35-14, seventh in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +204, Blues -251; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits Anaheim trying to continue its six-game road winning streak.

The Ducks are 15-26-6 in Western Conference games. Anaheim averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Sam Carrick leads the team serving 85 total minutes.

The Blues are 33-8-6 in Western Conference play. St. Louis leads the league shooting 12.3% and averaging 3.8 goals on 30.4 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Dec. 12, Anaheim won 3-2. Troy Terry recorded a team-high 2 points for the Ducks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry has 64 total points for the Ducks, 36 goals and 28 assists. Derek Grant has six assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Justin Faulk leads the Blues with a plus-41 in 73 games this season. Vladimir Tarasenko has eight goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Blues: 9-0-1, averaging 4.8 goals, 8.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Sam Carrick: day to day (lower body).

Blues: Scott Perunovich: out (wrist), Alexei Toropchenko: day to day (undisclosed), Brayden Schenn: out (upper body), Torey Krug: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press