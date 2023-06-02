St. Louis Lions Hold Annual Races

The last weekend in May is traditionally the weekend the St. Louis Lions Club hold their annual Pony Chariot and Chuckwagon Races and the tradition continued this past weekend. On May 27th and 28th, the St. Louis rodeo ground was the place to be to take in some fast-paced equine action. The start times were 1:00 pm both days. The end of May-beginning of June sees the start of the professional racing season whether it is the ponies or the tall horses and 52 chariots representing 42 different owners, and 22 chuckwagon teams took to the track in St. Louis.

Participating in the weekend of racing again this year was the Gareau Chuckwagon Racing Team from Bellevue, who was involved in a tragic accident involving a moose as they returned home from a weekend of racing on August 15, 2022. After losing four of their horses at the time of the accident, three weeks later a fifth horse who had been badly injured also had to be euthanized. The Gareau’s had hoped that she would be able to recover enough to at least be able to live out her life as a broodmare, but her injuries proved too extensive, and she joined her teammates buried on a hill overlooking the barnyard. Anyone who has had a horse in their life knows the connection that develops between a horse and a human. Their intuitive nature can ‘read’ the emotions of the people they interact with, and this is why they are often used as therapy animals. The impact of such a loss was tremendous, not only financially but emotionally as well. The Gareau family finished out the 2022 racing season with other horses from their stable. The Gareau Racing Team is back this racing season and for many, the local team now holds an extra-special place in their hearts. Kevin along with Shae-Lynn and Cody, in his rookie season, competed this past weekend with their chariot teams and Kevin also raced his chuckwagon team.

Chariot racing is not for the faint of heart. Just as with the chuckwagons, these ponies are bred to run, and they love what they do. A pony in the horse-racing world, is defined as a mature animal that measures less than 14.3 hands at the withers. Young horses, 5 years of age and under, must be measured each year prior to the opening of the racing season to ensure that they still qualify as a ‘pony’. Once they have finished growing and still meet the height requirements, they can be branded with a certified brand to verify their pony stature. While their smaller stature means that their legs are shorter, the speed these ponies fly around the track is still enough to take them around that track in breathtaking times.

Chuckwagons with their four wheels seem incredibly sturdy and safe when compared to the chariots that rocket around the track. Chariots with two wheels and a small physical size are not much different from the chariots of ancient Rome. There is not much to keep the driver in the two-wheeled conveyance other than his or her own balance and ability to brace against the front of the chariot. Drivers use their own body weight to help control the chariot leaning and adjusting their bodies to help the wheels cut into the track and maintain traction as they complete a figure 8 around barrels after the horn sounds before careening around the track and trying to get to the lead position.

Sunday evening’s tallying of the times recorded over the weekend found that in the chariot races Pam Peterson with her A team won the weekend with an overall time of 109.89 seconds, Carol Hooge placed second with an overall time of 110.10 seconds, and Casey Peterson’s A team claimed third place with 110.24 seconds.

In the chuckwagons, Wayne Salmond laid claim to first place for the weekend with an overall time of 112.93 seconds, second place was taken by Garth Sanderson with an overall time of 114.14 seconds, and filling out the top three was Kevin Gareau with an overall time of 114.18 seconds. The top three chuckwagon teams ran a dash-for-cash heat which replicated the results of the weekend. Upcoming race events are posted on Eastern Professional Chariot and Chuckwagon Association website.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder