St. Louis hosts Chicago after Schenn's 2-goal game

1 min read
In this article:
Chicago Blackhawks (17-23-7, seventh in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (26-14-5, fourth in the Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts the Chicago Blackhawks after Brayden Schenn scored two goals in the Blues' 7-4 loss to the Devils.

The Blues are 9-5-2 against opponents in the Central. St. Louis has scored 155 goals and ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 3.4 per game. Jordan Kyrou leads the team with 17.

The Blackhawks are 3-9-4 against opponents in the Central. Chicago averages 8.4 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Kirby Dach leads the team serving 33 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 26, Chicago won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrou leads the Blues with 17 goals, adding 25 assists and collecting 42 points. Schenn has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Patrick Kane has 43 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 32 assists for the Blackhawks. Dylan Strome has 10 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Blackhawks: Jonathan Toews: out (concussion protocol).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

