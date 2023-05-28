St. Louis City rolls to 3-1 victory over visiting Whitecaps

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis City got an early goal from Eduard Löwen, a late goal from Miguel Perez and an own-goal from Tristan Blackmon in-between en route to a 3-1 Major League Soccer victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

St. Louis City (8-4-1) grabbed the lead in the 10th minute on an unassisted goal by Löwen — his fourth tally this season.

Blackmon's own-goal came in the 45th minute, giving St. Louis City a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Vancouver (4-5-5) pulled within a goal when Brian White took a pass from Julian Gressel in the 83rd minute and scored for the fifth time this season.

Perez scored unassisted in the fourth minute of stoppage time for his first career goal. The 18-year-old midfielder found the net in his 11th appearance, including five starts.

Roman Bürki finished with one save for St. Louis City. Thomas Hasal saved five shots in his first start of the season for Vancouver.

The Whitecaps have lost their last two road matches against expansion teams after posting a 3-0-2 mark in their previous five road trips against first-year clubs.

St. Louis City has a league-high seven players with multiple goals this season. SLC was coming off a 4-0 road win over Sporting Kansas City — its third four-goal victory. Atlanta United set the record at four in its inaugural 2017 season.

The Whitecaps haven't picked up a win in 15 straight road matches — one more than the San Jose Earthquakes for the longest current skid. Fourteen of Vancouver's 17 points have come at home this season.

UP NEXT

Vancouver returns home to play the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday. St. Louis City will host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

The Associated Press