St. Louis Blues' Robert Bortuzzo suspended four games for cross-checking Viktor Arvidsson

St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo has been suspended for four games for his cross checks on Nashville Predators winger Viktor Arvidsson in the Preds' 4-2 victory over the Blues on Saturday, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Sunday .

With the Predators forechecking during the first period Saturday, Arvidsson crashed the net and went looking for a rebound in front of St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington. In response, Bortuzzo cross-checked Arvidsson into the net. Arvidsson's head hit the crossbar before he fell to the ice.

MORE: Garnet Hathaway receives three-game suspension

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With Arvidsson still down and trying to get up, Bortuzzo delivered another cross-check. Arvidsson hit the ice again. He eventually made it to his feet before receiving another shot from Binnington and leaving the ice in pain. The Swedish forward would not return to game action.

Viktor Arvidsson injured after taking two nasty cross-checks from Robert Bortuzzo pic.twitter.com/v8jVySeoab — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 24, 2019

Preds coach Peter Laviolette did not provide an update on Arvidsson's status following the team's 4-2 victory, but he told reporters he believed Bortuzzo's play was "dirty."

Soon after the incident, a hearing was scheduled for Bortuzzo, who already had a history of suspensions: He was suspended for two games in 2014 for a high hit on Jaromir Jagr, who didn't have the puck on his stick, and he was suspended for the Blues' final two preseason games and season opener in 2018 for a hit to the head of Michal Kempny.

Story continues

The 30-year-old blueliner has registered one assist through 11 games for St. Louis, while Arvidsson, 26, has six goals and 14 points in 22 games for Nashville.