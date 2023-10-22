St. Lawrence Seaway workers to begin strike, Unifor union says

(Reuters) - Workers at St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp have decided to go on strike on Sunday after failing to reach an agreement on wages, the Canadian labor union Unifor said.

Unifor, which represents 361 workers at the government-established company, said no agreement had been reached with management after a late Saturday deadline passed.

"This impasse is extremely unfortunate, but our members remain committed to getting a fair agreement," Unifor National President Lana Payne said in a statement.

St. Lawrence Seaway Management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Unifor gave a 72-hour strike notice to St. Lawrence on Wednesday, demanding higher wages. The strike would affect the St. Lawrence Seaway, which connects the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence river, disrupting cargo movement towards Canadian provinces.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)