St. Lawrence Seaway to shut down as workers go on strike

Unifor says the St. Lawrence Seaway is poised to shut down as hundreds of workers walk off the job today.

The halt is expected to affect cargo shipments immediately along the corridor, which runs between Montreal and Lake Erie and carried $16.7 billion worth of cargo last year.

The union said this week that it remained miles apart from management on wages, which were the key wedge in discussions.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation said Friday it remained committed to negotiating in good faith, but said progress had been slow and that the union's wage demands could lead to higher tolls.

Some 360 workers ranging from engineers to administrators comprise the five union locals who were in negotiations with the management authority until Saturday night.

Talks began in June with the help of a federal mediator, and continued after Unifor issued a 72-hour strike notice to the employer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2023.

The Canadian Press