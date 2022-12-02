St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister charts new trajectory for twin-island nation at an exclusive event in Dubai

Government of St. Kitts and Nevis
·6 min read

Dubai, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew, set the tone for the direction his country will be taking at a recent exclusive invite-only event in Dubai.

The event was one of many engagements undertaken by the Prime Minister and his delegation which included the country’s tourism minister Marsha Henderson, Attorney-General Garth Wilkin and cabinet secretaries, Dr. Marcus Natta, Sylvester Anthony and Veira Galloway.

The new administration has been leading the country since August this year following a snap election and have set bold ambitions for the twin-island federation to become a premium business hub in the Caribbean that caters to intelligent and discerning investors.

Set against the backdrop of one of the world’s most notable success stories, Prime Minister Terrance Drew’s first visit to Dubai, signalled his intention to drive economic growth that will make the country a notable contender on the global stage.

Much of this growth will be financed by St Kitts and Nevis’ citizenship by investment programme – the oldest programme of its kind in the world.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Drew said, “Since Dubai is such an important financial hub and is swiftly becoming an epicentre for the global citizen, it is fitting that I am here this evening to discuss the attributes of my special nation, and more particularly our renowned citizenship by investment programme that stands apart from others.”

“In this ever-changing and unpredictable world, it is imperative that the government of St Kitts and Nevis and its citizenship by investment programme continue to adapt to the needs of our people and to attract the right kind of international investment necessary to uplift our country.”

For nearly 40 years, the citizenship by investment programme of St Kitts and Nevis has had a remarkable impact on the country, generating funds that have built and upgraded hospitals, schools, roads and diversified the economy from one mainly rooted in agriculture and tourism to a fledgling manufacturing and finance-centered one.

Dubai has emerged as one of the world’s most favourite economic destination for investors, consumers as well as job seekers and tourists. The resource deficient nation has galloped from a primitive social milieu and pre-industrial economic structure to reach what many have called the pinnacle of success.

Dubai derives just 6% of its GDP from oil and gas yet it has grown its economy’s size, start­ing around the year 2000, displaying annual monetary de­velopment rates higher than even China or the Asian tiger economies.

These are some of the insights the St Kitts and Nevis delegation sought to glean from the visit. This year, St Kitts and Nevis’ gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 13.39% compared to last year.

The economy of St Kitts and Nevis was traditionally depended on the growing and processing of sugar cane but decreasing world prices have hurt the industry in recent years. Tourism, export-oriented manufacturing, and offshore banking activity have assumed larger roles in the country.

The citizenship by investment programme has been a way for the government to hedge against and revitalize the faltering sugar sector while also bolstering revenue collection to better fund social programs.

With the current global environment asking more of governments around the world, the Drew administration has realized that to meet the needs of both locals and investors it needed to upgrade the programme which has been a financial pillar for the nation.

“The vision to use economic citizenship to attract international investment was innovative in 1984. The citizenship by investment programme’s first major evolution 27 years later in 2011 was bold and creative. Now, in the third iteration of its evolution, in 2022, after four decades of erudition and development, we must use that same creativity and boldness to ensure that the programme transcends to the modern age; and the security infrastructure is enhanced and strengthened.

“We need to ensure that our treasured citizenship by investment programme is mutually beneficial for all stakeholders, from the people of St Kitts and Nevis, the investors themselves, to the developers, to the local service providers and the international marketing agents.

“While we have always been the benchmark of the global investor immigration industry, we understand that in order to remain as one of the most sought-after economic citizenship programmes in the world, we need to continue to evolve and forge a path for ourselves that is sustainable in the long term,” added Prime Minister Drew.

The Prime Minister has been laser focused and hard at work since taking the helm and has had numerous consultations with stakeholders including local communities, developers, government officials, businesses and investors to understand where the programme was lacking and where updates needed to be made to ensure that the programme continues to meet the needs of an intelligent investment minded person looking for an enriching base for their families and businesses while also, more importantly, uplifting the Kittitian and Nevisian society through beneficial investment options that bring tangible value.

Prime Minister Drew also reassured guests at the event, which included high-level government officials, global investors, government approved agents and promoters, that stakeholders need not be apprehensive of the upcoming changes and that the programme would be guided by three fundamental principles: Sustainability, good governance and pragmatism.

The government has crafted a sustainable model that will continue to be the envy of the international community by injecting high levels of integrity. The programme has also been structured in such a way that it will allow for greater transparency and accountability, the hallmarks of the good governance framework that solidifies the foundation of any successful endeavour. And lastly, the government has tailored investment options to align with market realities while preserving the platinum brand that St Kitts and Nevis has nurtured for four decades.

Bold and innovative strides have been made to strengthen the legislative and administrative structures of the programme and to ensure that real estate projects funded by the programme are completed – “To this end, let it be known worldwide, that St Kitts and Nevis is seeking well respected and serious investors who see the potential of our nation and who are prepared to put capital behind innovative projects, investments and industries that will enhance our palatability to global immigration investors.”

Exact changes and information around the programme will be communicated in 2023.

The visit shows the world that St Kitts and Nevis is open for business and the Prime Minister has identified and discussed new areas of collaboration in advancing economic recovery, stability and reaffirming the solid foundation between St Kitts and Nevis and Dubai.

CONTACT: PR St Kitts and Nevis Government of St. Kitts and Nevis mildred.thabane@csglobalpartners.com


Latest Stories

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for t

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain

    Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half. “I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I

  • Rams' McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Ram

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • Having scored at the World Cup, Canadian men now look to get one final result

    UMM ŞALĀL ‘ALĪ, Qatar — Canadian defender Alistair Johnston knew something good was coming when he saw Tajon Buchanan launch his cross into the Croatian penalty box. "We have a saying — we like to call it a 'goal ball,'" said Johnston, a CF Montreal fullback/wingback who can deliver a fine cross in his own right. "As soon as it leaves your foot, as the guy who's put in the cross, you just know that ball's got goal written all over it. As soon as it left his foot, I said that in my head — goal ba

  • Draisaitl nets OT winner to lift Oilers past slumping Panthers for 4-3 victory

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid continue to make life difficult for opponents in crunch time. Draisaitl scored the overtime winner as the Edmonton Oilers came away with a 4-3 victory over the suddenly slumping Florida Panthers on Monday. It took just 22 seconds into the extra session for Draisaitl to take a pass back from McDavid and score his 13th of the season. McDavid had a goal and two assists, the first helper coming with five seconds left in regulation on the game-tying goal.

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Devils overcome quick 2-goal deficit, rally past Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 road games in a row and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Poulin, Nurse return as Canada looks to get back into Rivalry Series with U.S.

    CALGARY — Team captain Marie-Philip Poulin and 2022 Olympic leading scorer Sarah Nurse will help lead Canada's women's hockey team when it continues its Rivalry Series with the United States next month. Hockey Canada released its 24-player roster on Wednesday for the games Dec. 15 in Henderson, Nev., and Dec. 19 in Los Angeles. The Canadians will be looking for their first wins of the 2022-23 series after the United States posted three victories earlier this month in Kelowna, B.C., Kamloops, B.C

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland, which has won five of six. Marvin Bagley III had 19 points for the Pistons, who were missing starters Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle), Jaden Ivey (knee), Isaiah Stewart (foot) and Cade Cunningham (shin). The

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Seahawks looking for rebound from untimely losing streak

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West. Now, the next stage has arrived: concern and worry after two straight losses that have left Seattle on the outside of the playoff picture along with issues from earlier in the season that seemed solved resurfacing in a troubling way. The second straight

  • Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.