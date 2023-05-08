St Kitts and Nevis will never be 'totally free' under King Charles, PM says

Terrance Drew, the prime minister of St Kitts and Nevis

The Caribbean nation of St Kitts and Nevis is to debate ditching King Charles as head of state and becoming a republic, its prime minister says.

The move comes after Jamaica and Belize announced similar intentions last week, on the eve of the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Dr Terrance Drew, the prime minister of St Kitts and Nevis, says his country will never be “totally free” until it breaks its constitutional links with the British monarchy.

Dr Drew, who became premier last August, intends to start a public discussion on whether the tiny, two-island country in the Caribbean should become a republic.

The British monarchy should also apologise for its past links to the transatlantic slave trade, he said.

Last month, the King expressed his support for the first time for research into the links between the monarchy and the transportation of millions of African slaves to the Americas.

Buckingham Palace said Charles takes the issues “profoundly seriously” and the royal household will help with the academic project by offering access to the Royal Collection and the Royal Archives.

'Something wrong was done'

“I think that acknowledging that... something wrong was done, acknowledging it and apologising for it, is a step in the right direction,” Dr Drew told the BBC in the capital of St Kitts and Nevis, Basseterre.

The country obtained independence from Britain in 1983 but remained part of the Commonwealth, retaining the British monarch as its head of state. The Crown is represented by a governor general.

First ‘discovered’ by Christopher Columbus in 1493, St Kitts was the first successful English colony in the Caribbean after settlers arrived in 1623.

Neighbouring Nevis was settled by the English in 1628 and sugar cultivation was established on both islands.

Given that the islands were among the first to be colonised by Europeans, they were known as “the mother colony of the West Indies.”

Dr Drew raised the issue of reparations for centuries of slavery, which could take the form of cash payments to individuals, cancellation of national debt or simply a formal apology.

“We are not just speaking about a monetary contribution, because we are not acting like victims,” he said.

“It is about real changes even within the systems that are still affecting people of African descent in negative ways.”

Last week, just two days before the Coronation in Westminster Abbey, the prime minister of Belize said it is “quite likely” his nation will be the next Commonwealth country to become a republic after Barbados, which removed the British monarch as its head of state in 2021.

Johnny Briceno said there was “no excitement” in his country for the Coronation, adding: “We are so far away from the UK. You don’t see people taking out their Union Jack flags or anything.”

On the same day, Jamaica said it could hold a referendum on a change to its constitution that will further distance the Commonwealth country from the UK, as early as next year.

Marlene Malahoo Forte, Jamaica's minister for legal and constitutional affairs, said the former British colony could soon “sever ties” with the monarchy, stressing that the time had come for the nation’s future to be “in Jamaican hands”.

“Jamaica is looking to write a new constitution... which will sever ties with the monarch as our head of state. [The] time has come. Jamaica in Jamaican hands. My government is saying we have to do it now. Time to say goodbye.”

