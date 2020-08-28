St Kilda mailboat found in Norway 10 years after it was launched into ocean

Letters posted in a small handcrafted mailboat to mark 80 years since the evacuation of the remote islands of St Kilda have been found 10 years later by children in Norway.

The last 36 people living on the archipelago, 40 miles west of the Outer Hebrides, were evacuated on August 29 1930 after they voted to leave as their way of life was no longer sustainable.

To mark the 80th anniversary of the evacuation, National Trust for Scotland (NTS) archaeologist Ian McHardy built a small waterproof boat based on the traditional St Kilda mailboats which islanders launched into the sea in the hope they would be picked up by passing ships or reach more populated places.

The boat, which contained postcards to seven people including NTS patron the Prince of Wales, and Norman John Gillies who left St Kilda aged five and died in 2013, was launched into the sea from St Kilda on August 29, 2010.

Almost a decade later, four children found the boat more than 1,000 miles away near their grandfather Geir Soreng’s boathouse at the beach on Andoya, the northernmost island in the Vesteralen archipelago off northern Norway in April.

As they carried the boat home, one of the children dropped it and the vessel burst open revealing the seven postcards, still in perfect condition, one of which asked the finder to send the cards on.

Mr Soreng posted the cards to NTS in July and the organisation checked addresses and sent them on, with the cards finally reaching their destinations this month.

In his letter to NTS, Mr Soreng said: “My four grandkids found a treasure at the beach on Andoya, north of Norway. It was a postboat in wood, sent from St Kilda in 2010.

“Emil, nine, Ask, nine, Tiril, six, and Erling, four, were excited when they found a secret room in the boat, with seven cards. We had never heard of this fabulous island and are fascinated by the story.”

The card for Mr Gillies was sent to his son John Gillies, who said he was delighted to receive it.

Mr Gillies, who lives in Aldham, Suffolk, said: “It’s incredible really. For a postcard that has been in the water for 10 years it’s in remarkably good condition, you would think it was just sent yesterday by someone. It really was a surprise.

“My dad died in 2013 but he would have been really chuffed to have received it. For me to get it all these years later, it’s quite touching really.

“Even though he left when he was five he had very vivid memories of the island.”

Mr Gillies has a unique connection to the history of the mailboats.

His father’s grandmother’s brother was the 14-year-old schoolboy, Alexander Gillies Ferguson, who launched the 1885 mailboat that is said to have started the St Kildan tradition.

