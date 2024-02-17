St Johnstone v Rangers - team news, stats & selectors

St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips could return from the muscle strain that has kept him out for three matches.

Long-term absentees Ali Crawford (calf), Drey Wright (knee), Ross Sinclair (arm) and Cammy MacPherson (thigh) are not ready to return.

Rangers midfielder Dujon Sterling returns following a two-game ban and defender Leon Balogun will be available, wearing a mask to protect a facial injury.

Winger Rabbi Matondo will miss out with a muscle injury, while Kemar Roofe, Danilo, Kieran Dowell and Abdallah Sima are out.

Did you know? The 2-0 win by Rangers last season broke a sequence of games with only one goal between the teams since the Ibrox side's 3-0 win in December 2020.