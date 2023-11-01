St Johnstone 2-1 Kilmarnock: Managerless hosts win first Scottish Premiership game of season

Nicky Clark scored twice to lift St Johnstone's spirits

Managerless St Johnstone picked up their first Scottish Premiership win of the season after surviving a Kilmarnock comeback and a sending off.

After Steven MacLean's departure on Sunday, the division's bottom side made a dream start to when Nicky Clark fired home with just 44 seconds on the clock.

It wouldn't be long before the hosts had their second, with the striker again finding himself in the right place to double the lead.

Kyle Vassell's finish gave the visitors hope, as did a red card for Dara Costelloe after a VAR review, but neither of those could prevent interim boss Alex Cleland moving St Johnstone to within three points of Livingston and Ross County.

