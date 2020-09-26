St. John's park plagued with troubles gets massive makeover with new fruit forest

Tucked away between Long's Hill and Livingstone Street in St. John's, a park that used to be a place to avoid has been taken back the community living around it.

On Saturday, more than 50 volunteers put shovels to dirt by planting more than 180 bulbs, fruit trees and shrubs to turn the underutilized Tessier Park in a fruit forest.

"This is a way for us to improve food security for the province," event organizer Chris Shortall said, adding that anyone who stops by can pick the fruit and, in time, volunteers will offer harvesting, canning and preserving sessions.

"Get back to some of the roots of what Newfoundland used to do a lot more of rather than quick, easy bought food that you put in the microwave."

Tessier Park was a sun-filled space with many hands making light work of the planting task ahead Saturday, but it wasn't always pretty.

The neighbourhood has been in and out of the media spotlight over the past few years, as drug use and sex work started to grow into the park. A high profile murder in 2013 didn't help the reputation of the downtown green space.

But local residents took action, forming the Tessier Park Neighbourhood Association in 2013 as way for those living in the area to connect. On Saturday, a few years of behind the scenes work because a reality with the start of the fruit forest.

"I think it's amazing because it is a really rough terrain and it's just been neglected," Shortall said.

Earlier this year, the group applied for a grant from Tree Canada and ended up receiving $3,000 to purchase the greenery planted on Saturday. Another $1,500 came from a Rising Youth grant. Local businesses also made donations to support the planting project as well.

Longtime residents like Danielle Douglas turned up to get her hands dirty and to help beautify the neighbourhood for people like her three year-old son Lochlan.

"This is an urban community and there's going to be those intersectional issues that we have to navigate around," she said.

"This community garden, this healing garden, is an incredible opportunity to build and to come together."

Douglas said her family has lived near the park for five generations. In its heyday it was filled with fruit trees and bushes that locals would pick and use make jam to share with their neighbours.

