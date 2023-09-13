St. John's man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death at boarding house

The RNC hold the scene of a homicide on Old Bay Bulls Rd. on June 15, 2022. (Ted Dillon/CBC - image credit)

The RNC hold the scene of a homicide on Old Bay Bulls Rd. on June 15, 2022.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a home on Old Bay Bulls Road in St. John's in June 2022 after a violent incident left one man dead. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

A St. John's man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a fellow resident of a Kilbride boarding house pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter Tuesday morning in Supreme Court.

Dwayne Eugene Ginn, 39, was arrested at a bar on George Street in June 2022, a day after the death of Mark Hamlyn, 41.

Police were called to Hennessey's Guest Home in the early hours of June 14 in response to a violent incident that occurred between Ginn and Hamlyn, both residents of the boarding house at the time.

Hamlyn died from his injuries shortly after being taken to the hospital.

Mark Hamlyn, 41, is being remembered as a skilled auto body technician. He was killed outside a boarding house on June 14, 2022.

Mark Hamlyn, 41, remembered as a skilled auto body technician, was killed outside the boarding house on June 14, 2022. (Mark Hamlyn/Facebook)

At the time, the owner of the boarding house, Ray Hennessey, told CBC News he had urged Ginn to seek help about two weeks before the altercation.

Hennessey said he had grown concerned about Ginn's mental state during his stay, which lasted about three months. Hamlyn had been living at the boarding house for about three years.

Hennessey said residents would report that Ginn would often scream out during the night and wake the others. He said Hamlyn was a good tenant who helped out around the property.

Ginn, who was initially charged with second-degree murder, has been in custody since his arrest and is scheduled to be sentenced in Supreme Court on Dec. 7.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News app.