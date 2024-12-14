St. John's hosts Andersen and Fairfield

Fairfield Stags (6-2) at St. John's Red Storm (9-1)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits St. John's after Meghan Andersen scored 22 points in Fairfield's 74-71 win against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Red Storm have gone 4-1 at home. St. John's averages 65.2 points and has outscored opponents by 17.0 points per game.

The Stags have gone 3-1 away from home. Fairfield leads the MAAC scoring 72.9 points per game while shooting 45.4%.

St. John's makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Fairfield has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Fairfield has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 36.8% shooting opponents of St. John's have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skye Owen is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 9.5 points and 1.6 steals.

Andersen is averaging 14.8 points for the Stags.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press